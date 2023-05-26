Three lambs taken from King's Sandringham Estate 'still missing' as eco activists released on bail

The lambs are reportedly still missing. Picture: Animal Rising

By Jenny Medlicott

Lambs stolen from Sandringham are still missing police say, as eco activists prompted outrage with 'rescue' mission from King's estate.

Three lambs were taken from the King’s estate in Norfolk on Wednesday, as activist group Animal rising said they were ‘rescuing’ the sheep.

The eco activist group said that three women handed themselves in following the incident, taking credit for the ‘rescue’ – but the three lambs taken from the Sandringham estate, Sammy, Sunny and Sooty, remain missing.

A police spokesman said: “Three women arrested on suspicion of theft after three lambs were reported stolen from a field in West Newton have been released on police bail.

“The women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Slough and taken to Maidenhead police station for questioning.

“They are due to answer police bail on July 6 at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

“The lambs are still missing.”

As a nation of animal lovers, how can we justify harming gentle babies? Actions like this are often laced with both joy and grief. We are celebrating newfound freedom while grieving for the hundreds of lives left behind.

Today, every attempt was made to rescue a mother sheep… pic.twitter.com/nrwPABNHWn — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) May 25, 2023

Animal Rising took credit for the incident. Picture: Animal Rising

The three protesters from Animal Rising walked through a field of sheep from the King's Sandringham Estate on Wednesday in pink t-shirts before loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the women took the three lambs from Appleton Farm at around 8pm.

The group said that if they had not taken the lambs they would have been sent for slaughter and added: “This is how we love animals”.

Tory MP Peter Bone said of the incident: “When a very, very tiny minority is ruining the lives of other people, action needs to be taken. If this were to continue and the current laws are not strong enough, the Government will have to introduce new laws.

“We are not talking about peaceful protest. This completely ruins the lives of the vast majority of people. We just can't carry on like this.”

Farmers, countryside campaigners and MPs last night condemned the 'traumatising' stunt and the group is being urged to return the animals to their mothers.

The group were seen running into the field in pink t-shirts. Picture: Animal Rising

Nicola Noble of the National Sheep Association said: “The mothers have likely spent the last 24 hours scouring the field for their lambs, bleating endlessly with no hope of finding them.

“These animals would no doubt have been terrified as they were chased and manhandled by complete strangers.

“Being bundled into the back of a dark van would have been highly distressing for the sheep involved – not to mention the risk of potential disease contamination. The lambs, I imagine, will be endlessly bleating, hopelessly calling out in search for their mothers.”

The group said on its website that the incident "marks the first" of its "high-profile 'open rescues' this summer".