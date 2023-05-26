Three lambs taken from King's Sandringham Estate 'still missing' as eco activists released on bail

26 May 2023, 20:53

The lambs are reportedly still missing.
The lambs are reportedly still missing. Picture: Animal Rising

By Jenny Medlicott

Lambs stolen from Sandringham are still missing police say, as eco activists prompted outrage with 'rescue' mission from King's estate.

Three lambs were taken from the King’s estate in Norfolk on Wednesday, as activist group Animal rising said they were ‘rescuing’ the sheep.

The eco activist group said that three women handed themselves in following the incident, taking credit for the ‘rescue’ – but the three lambs taken from the Sandringham estate, Sammy, Sunny and Sooty, remain missing.

A police spokesman said: “Three women arrested on suspicion of theft after three lambs were reported stolen from a field in West Newton have been released on police bail.

“The women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Slough and taken to Maidenhead police station for questioning.

“They are due to answer police bail on July 6 at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

“The lambs are still missing.”

Animal Rising took credit for the incident.
Animal Rising took credit for the incident. Picture: Animal Rising

The three protesters from Animal Rising walked through a field of sheep from the King's Sandringham Estate on Wednesday in pink t-shirts before loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the women took the three lambs from Appleton Farm at around 8pm.

The group said that if they had not taken the lambs they would have been sent for slaughter and added: “This is how we love animals”.

Tory MP Peter Bone said of the incident: “When a very, very tiny minority is ruining the lives of other people, action needs to be taken. If this were to continue and the current laws are not strong enough, the Government will have to introduce new laws.

“We are not talking about peaceful protest. This completely ruins the lives of the vast majority of people. We just can't carry on like this.”

Farmers, countryside campaigners and MPs last night condemned the 'traumatising' stunt and the group is being urged to return the animals to their mothers.

The group were seen running into the field in pink t-shirts.
The group were seen running into the field in pink t-shirts. Picture: Animal Rising

Nicola Noble of the National Sheep Association said: “The mothers have likely spent the last 24 hours scouring the field for their lambs, bleating endlessly with no hope of finding them.

“These animals would no doubt have been terrified as they were chased and manhandled by complete strangers.

“Being bundled into the back of a dark van would have been highly distressing for the sheep involved – not to mention the risk of potential disease contamination. The lambs, I imagine, will be endlessly bleating, hopelessly calling out in search for their mothers.”

The group said on its website that the incident "marks the first" of its "high-profile 'open rescues' this summer".

Police were told of an alleged rape in the sea in Bournemouth

Man, 19, arrested over alleged rape of girl, 15, after police told schoolgirl 'attacked in the sea' at Bournemouth
Russia Somalia

Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terror groups

Some 140 flights have been cancelled by the airline.

'What the hell is going on?': British Airways IT problems cancel flights as bank holiday travel chaos begins
Biden Correspondents Dinner

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals against extension of detention in Russia

Leonardo DiCaprio

Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction

The Pope

Pope appoints successor to archbishop of Buenos Aires

Finley suffered more than 100 injuries at the hands of his parents

Parents who murdered baby son on Christmas Day after winning him back from social services jailed for life
Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her tour because of deteriorating health

Celine Dion cancels world tour as incurable 'human statue' condition worsens

David Smith has finally been jailed for Ms Crump's murder

'Honey monster' who murdered woman, 33, and mutilated her body in Nineties jailed after boasting he got away with it
Olaf Scholz

Security breach probe after man hugs German Chancellor

