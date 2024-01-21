Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Sarah Furguson has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer, just months after being treated for breast cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doctors have now removed a mole on her body which was identified as a malignant melanoma. A melanoma is considered the most serious forms of skin cancer and can spread to other areas of the body.

It comes just months after the 64-year-old underwent treatment for breast cancer.

The Duchess of York was reported as being in "good spirits" but was understandably "distressed" after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time within six months.

Her spokesperson added: "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrives to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King Frederik and Danish royals attend ‘celebratory church service’ in Aarhus

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare

Medical professionals raised concerns after removing several moles from her body during a reconstructive breast surgery last year.

One of the moles tested as a malignant melanoma. The concerning results came just days after Christmas.

It is hoped that the mole was found early enough before further health problems could ensue, but the Duchess will still undergo testing to investigate whether the cancer has spread.

The Duchess has since been recovering in Austria as she works towards getting back on her feet.

It comes amid two other health concerns for the Royal Family which has seen the Princess of Wales hospitalised after abdominal surgery and King Charles set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.