Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of York is said to be ‘in good spirits’ following her skin cancer diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson, 64, has been diagnosed with malignant melonoma just months after being treated for breast cancer, it was announced on Sunday.

Medical professionals raised concerns after removing several moles from her body during a reconstructive breast surgery last year.

One of the moles tested as a malignant melanoma. The concerning results came just days after Christmas.

A melanoma is considered the most serious forms of skin cancer and can spread to other areas of the body.

But the ex-wife of Prince Andrew is said to be “resilient and in good spirits” following the diagnosis.

A friend of the duchess told People Magazine that while the diagnosis was “a shock and a blow” she remains “very resilient and in good spirits”.

It is hoped that the duchess' mole was found early enough before further health problems could ensue, but she will still undergo testing to investigate whether the cancer has spread.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrives to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

The duchess has since been recovering in Austria as she works towards getting back on her feet.

Her spokesperson said that the "dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed" while she was "undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits."

The spokesperson reiterated that the duchess' experience highlighted the "importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma"

They said that she also wanted to thank her medical team, who are thought to be from the King Edward VII Hospital in London.

Sarah Ferguson attends at red carpet of 'Charity Event' at Borgo Santo Spirito in Sassia in Rome. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid two other health concerns within the Royal Family which has seen the Princess of Wales hospitalised after abdominal surgery and King Charles set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week.

Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter, but is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week.

Following her surgery, William was seen visiting her at the London Clinic on Thursday. She is said to be "doing well".