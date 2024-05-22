Victim's torso found in south London, weeks after man and woman charged with murdering her and cutting up body

Sarah Mayhew. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

The torso of a murder victim has been found in a river in south London, weeks after a man and a woman were charged with her murder.

Some of the remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, were first found in Croydon on April 2, and two people that knew her were charged with murder.

And on Tuesday afternoon, weeks later, police discovered a human torso nine miles away in Rawnsley Avenue. They said on Wednesday morning that it was Ms Mayhew.

Gemma Watts, 48 and Steve Samson, 44, were charged with Ms Mayhew's murder in April, and have been remanded in custody to next appear on June 27.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family. We will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

"I expect my officers to remain in the area for some time as they carry out important work at the scene.

"Two people arrested, who were known to Sarah, were later charged with her murder. At present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.

A Metropolitan Police statement said earlier: "On Tuesday, 21 May police were called to Rawnsley Avenue, Mitcham after human remains were found in a river by members of the public.

"Officers attended and have set up a crime scene, the road will remain shut until the scene is closed.

"Enquiries are on-going into the circumstances and we await formal identification of the remains."

A spokesperson added: "At this early stage, we have not made any arrests."

A resident told the Evening Standard: “It’s total shock. I am from Brazil where these horrible things happen a lot, but you don’t expect it here. I got this house because it is in a green area near a river, you really don’t expect this.”