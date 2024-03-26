Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: Sausage dogs ‘to be banned in Germany’

26 March 2024, 19:07

The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany
The popular dog breed faces being banned in Germany. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Dachshunds could soon be banned in Germany under a new law being considered by authorities that looks to prohibit breeds with 'skeletal anomalies'.

A new draft animal protection law has suggested breeds with certain problems, including spinal injuries, could be banned.

Sausage dogs are known to struggle with back problems and can also easily become overweight.

The proposed move has been met with resistance in Germany, with the German Kennel Club (VDH) launching a petition to save the breed.

The VDH has argued that the law would be too open for interpretation when determining genetic defects.

Around 12,500 people have signed the petition at the time of writing.

Anna Webb, a dog behaviourist and host of the 'A Dogs Life Podcast', told LBC's Andrew Marr: "It’s a landmark statement for Germany to be banning them. We have seen so many breeds suffer from what is known as exaggeration of features."

Ms Webb said the problem is that the breed has "too much sausage" and "not enough dog".

She continued: "Their backs are extremely long and legs shorter and shorter over time."

Could Germany really ban the Dachshund?

The VDH's petition reads: "A draft for a new animal protection law was published in February.

"Many of the proposed changes, such as regulating the online trade in animals or taking action against the illegal puppy trade, make sense."

It goes on: "However, the new animal protection law contains requirements that could mean the end of many healthy dog breeds in Germany.

"The draft lists various disease characteristics that can lead to a ban on breeding healthy dogs.

"Unfortunately, many of the characteristics mentioned are vague and ambiguous."

Dachshunds have soared in popularity across Europe
Dachshunds have soared in popularity across Europe. Picture: Getty

Sausage dogs are extremely popular in European nations, including in the UK.

The number of miniature Dachshunds in the UK has risen from 2,857 in 2011 to more than 15,000 in 2022.

According to research, around 25 per cent of Dachshunds suffer spinal problems at some point in their life.

