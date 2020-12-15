Breaking News

London Tier 3: Schools in Greenwich to stay open after Government legal threat

15 December 2020, 11:01 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 11:18

Schools in the London borough will remain open
Schools in the London borough will remain open. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Schools in the London borough of Greenwich will remain open after a U-turn by the local authority following a legal threat by the Government.

The move comes after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Greenwich council to keep schools open to all pupils or it will face legal action.

Schools in the south-east London borough were told to switch to remote learning for most pupils from Monday evening in a letter from council leader Danny Thorpe.

But now the council leader has issued a statement saying the borough will 'reluctantly' keep schools open in order to comply with the Government demand.

READ MORE: London Tier 3: Capital to follow toughest Covid rules as cases surge

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan: Tier 3 'catastrophic' for London's hospitality industry

In a statement, Greenwich Council leader Danny Thorpe said: "With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in the borough, I cannot agree that this is the correct choice for our schools.

"However, I also cannot justify the use of public funds to fight the decision in the courts.

"Consequently, I have no choice but to ask our schools to keep their doors open to all students rather than just continuing with online learning."

READ MORE: Downing Street under pressure to drop Christmas Covid rules easing

Explaining his initial decision, Mr Thorpe said: "From the start of this pandemic, both myself and the whole Council have worked tirelessly to support our whole school community. The action we took on Sunday was based solely on doing the right thing for our borough, not a protracted legal argument with the Government, which absolutely nobody needs at the end of an extremely difficult term."

"The Council has issued the following response to the Government, which outlines our serious concerns about forcing our students to attend school in person and our intention to reluctantly comply with the Secretary of State’s directive."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People inside the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara

Boko Haram claims responsibility for abduction of Nigerian pupils
The number of weekly Covid deaths has dropped for the first time in three months

Weekly coronavirus deaths fall for first time since September
Takahiro Shiraishi

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for serial murders

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul

Three killed in bomb and shooting attacks in Kabul, say Afghan officials
Japan’s space agency said it has confirmed the presence of black soil samples inside a capsule that the spacecraft Hayabusa2 brought back from a distant asteroid last week

Japan space agency finds ample soil and gas from asteroid

Virus Outbreak Florida

US Covid-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is locked in a battle with some councils about keeping schools open

Coronavirus: Will schools in England close early for Christmas?
Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Where is the proof?" Nick demands evidence from this Minister

'Where is the proof? Where are the figures to show how it’s spread in pubs and theatres?'
Nick challenged the Minister over London moving to Tier 3

'Who is writing policy, Lewis Carroll?' Nick Ferrari challenges Minister Covid restrictions
Nick challenged the Minister over the Christmas five day period

Government Minister urges Brits to do 'minimum possible' at Christmas
'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation
Shaun Bailey: We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid

'We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London