Scorching temperatures as high as 35C expected next month as Brits told 'heatwave is coming'

14 May 2023, 17:53

Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming".
Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming". Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming".

James Madden, forecaster at Exacta Weather, says "confidence has only increased" over the prospect of heatwaves in the coming months adding: "A number of African plumes are also likely from later in August and into September, and very early indications and some strong indicators are for a warm to hot September this year.

"The peak of these heat surges in June and July could see maximum temperatures ranging in the low to mid 30s, and the late summer/August heatwave could sign off summer 2023 with temperatures ranging a notch or two higher than this.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has said that in June there is a “increased likelihood of above average temperatures for many”.

Before that a week of cooler conditions has been forecasted, with “high pressure” expected to be dominant towards the end of the month, especially in the north.

"The most likely scenario for the end of May is for drier weather in the north, with an increased chance of periods of rain and possibly thunder in the south and southwest," the Met Office said.

"Into June, high pressure is predicted to remain dominant, especially for northern areas, with cloud, rain and showers more likely to the south, although there is a level of uncertainty associated with this.

Sunbathers take to the sea at Fistral Beach on July 18, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall, England
Sunbathers take to the sea at Fistral Beach on July 18, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall, England. Picture: Getty

"An increased likelihood of above average temperatures for many."

Temperatures are then expected to rise midway through next week.

"The outlook as we end the week, push into the new weekend the following week, high pressure dominates the scene, keeps most of these weather systems at bay and will start to import some slightly warmer air on an easterly wind off the near continent," BBC forecaster Stav Danaos said.

"So you will see from the air mass chart really, towards the end of the week, the weekend, into the following week, we keep these blue colours, the colder weather away, maybe tap into something a little bit warmer from the near continent."

Sunbathers in Wells-next-the-Sea, July 2022.
Sunbathers in Wells-next-the-Sea, July 2022. Picture: Getty
People lounge sunbathing in striped deck chairs in Blackpool, September 2021.
People lounge sunbathing in striped deck chairs in Blackpool, September 2021. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst agreed, and said despite a risk of showers, further sunny weather appears to be on the way.

“It looks like high pressure will be close if not over the UK as we move through the week, we may see some weather fronts passing through at times increasing the risk of showers but there should be plenty of sunny spells," he said.

"Quite a chilly start as well but it looks as though temperatures will rise as we head towards the middle of the week onwards and especially towards next weekend."

