Scotland sees drop in Highers pass rates amid 'one of toughest academic years'

Students across the UK received their results on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Scotland has seen a drop in its Highers pass rates compared to 2020 in "one of the toughest academic years".

The rate of students receiving between and A and a C - known as the attainment rate - fell in all of the qualifications published by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) on Tuesday.

For Higher attainment, rates fell from 89.3 per cent to 87.3 per cent, while Advanced Higher dropped to 90.2 per cent from 93.1 per cent.

However, rates were still up on the 2018-19 school year, where rates only reached 75 and 80 per cent respectively.

The proportion of A grades given to Scottish school pupils increased by an average of 16.7 per cent since a new model was brought in as a result of the pandemic.

Students had known their individual grades since the end of June due to the model, which was focused more heavily on teacher judgement.

As for National 5 qualifications, the rate was 85.8 per cent this academic year, compared to 89 per cent in 2019-20.

They also saw an increase from 2018-19, however, previously reaching 78.2 per cent.

Between the use of exams in 2018-19 and the alternative, teacher-led model this year, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher pass rates rose an average of 10 per cent.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the results as "strong", despite the drop in grades.

"It's been one of the toughest academic years we've ever known, with the pandemic throwing significant challenges at our young people," she said.

"So to have this many learners receiving certificates and for the number of passes at Higher and Advanced Higher to be so high is incredible.

"These results are testament to the hard work, resilience and determination of learners - and to the dedication of their endlessly supportive teachers and lecturers, who have been with them every step of the way, going above and beyond to make sure pupils got the grades they deserve.

"Learners can be confident that their awards are fair, consistent and credible.

"Indeed, industry representatives have made it clear how much they value this year's qualifications."

SQA chief executive, Fiona Robertson, said: "This has been a very challenging year for everyone and today is a results day like no other.

"With awarding based on teacher and lecturer judgement this year, learners have known their results since the end of June. However, as envelopes, text messages and emails arrive from SQA this morning, it is a time to celebrate the achievements of learners right across Scotland.

"Today, almost 137,000 learners have received SQA certificates, the largest since 2017 and we report on a strong set of results.

"The whole Scottish education system, including learners, parents and carers, has worked together to develop and deliver an alternative certification model that makes sure that learners have received the qualifications they deserve, and can move on to further or higher education, training or employment, with confidence.

"Everyone worked hard to ensure the model was credible and fair so we can all have confidence in the certificates that have been awarded today.

"I want to thank everyone who has played their part, directly or indirectly, in delivering for learners this year in the most exceptional circumstances."

The number of total entries to the SQA rose by 8,201 to 660,661, with almost 137,000 pupils receiving certificates on Tuesday.