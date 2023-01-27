Fix Scotland's failing health and education systems instead of taking aim at me over Brexit, Keir tells Sturgeon

27 January 2023, 11:59 | Updated: 27 January 2023, 14:34

Sir Keir hit back at Nicola Sturgeon
Sir Keir hit back at Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at Nicola Sturgeon and told her to "roll up her sleeves" and fix Scotland's problems after she described him as a pale imitation of the Tories.

The First Minister took aim at the Labour leader over his refusal to consider reversing Brexit and taking the UK back into the European Union.

She told Global's The News Agents podcast: "People don't want a pale imitation of a Tory government.

"You take Brexit, it's inexplicable to people in Scotland that we've got a Labour leader at a time when Brexit is as unpopular as it ever was in Scotland, increasingly unpopular in the rest of the UK, that wouldn't even countenance going back into the EU or even going back into the single market and the customs union.

"People are crying out for a genuine alternative to the Tories, instead they're getting this triangulating, fudge the difference, just be a slightly more palatable version of the Tories from Sir Keir Starmer. I don't know if that's what people want.

"I don't know how you can go from being the Keir Starmer that me and the SNP worked with over Brexit when Theresa May and Boris Johnson were Prime Minister to be somebody who now won't even countenance the possibility of going back into the single market.

Read more: 'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend

"But if I was in Labour, I'd really worry. He needs to have a bit more principle, a bit more difference, a bit more guts, to take on the Tories and to take on the right-wing media."

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, Sir Keir said Ms Sturgeon needed to focus on the things the Scottish government has control over instead of taking aim at him, listing a range of problems he said needed addressing.

"Can I gently suggest to Nicola Sturgeon that she might want to roll up her sleeves and concentrate on the health service in Scotland," he said.

Read more: 'Britain needs you': Jeremy Hunt calls for early retirees to return to work amid plans to hike retirement age to 68

"We're talking about the ambulance service here, there's been an ambulance crisis in Scotland for a very long time. The military was driving the ambulances even last year.

"The education system is on its knees. So I think Nicola Sturgeon may want to spend a bit of time fixing some of the problems that are under her control in Scotland."

Sir Keir said there is "no case for going back in" to the EU, but said the deal negotiated under Boris Johnson's government was a bad deal that needed improving.

He said he also wanted a closer trading relationship.

And speaking on the ambulance strikes, he called for NHS reform and said he wanted to fund thousands of new training places by ending the controversial non dom tax status.

Labour said new figures show more than 10,000 people had to wait more than nine minutes for their 999 call answered in December.

On the South East coast, patients had to wait 19 minutes, while Londoners would wait up to 14 minutes, and those in the South West had to wait 13 minutes.

Striking workers in nursing and the ambulance services have used their picket lines to draw attention to problems in the health service.

Labour pointed to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's warning that up to 500 deaths a week could be caused by the state of urgent care in England.

It said it wants to make 10,000 more nursing and midwifery clinical placements each year, and finance that by abolishing non dom tax status.

Shadow public health minister Andrew Gwynne said: "These figures are truly shocking and prove beyond any doubt the NHS has been broken by this government. Everyone in this country must have confidence that if the worst was to happen, the emergency services would be there for them. For too many, that is no longer the case.

"After 13 years of neglect we are seeing the impact that the Conservatives approach of sticking plaster solutions and managing decline has. It is lethal and chaotic.

"The cavalry is coming under Labour and will reform the NHS so it has the technology, new staff and capability it needs to treat patients on time. We won’t bury our heads in the sand, we’ll deal with the problem head-on."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson, King of Motown, to release new album

Police said a man had been crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'

Maintenance worker suffers serious injuries after being ‘crushed’ by telescopic urinal in central London

A crater from an explosion is seen next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine

10 civilians killed in latest Russian shelling, says Ukrainian presidency

Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami chant slogans during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, against the burning of the Koran, a Muslim holy book, by a Danish anti-islam activist

Protests against burning of Koran held across Middle East

The rubble collapsed on to Stoke Newington High Street

Shoppers run for cover as building partially collapses onto busy north London high street

People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland

Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace in Europe again shattered by war

A senior EU official said Russian has taken the war to the "next stage"

Putin shifting Ukraine war focus ‘to NATO and the West’, says EU official as Western tanks prepare to face Russians

Syrians walk through destruction in Douma in April 2018

Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack

Daniel Harris has been convicted of encouraging terrorism

British teen extremist who made videos that inspired two mass shootings in US jailed

People gather outside the Azerbaijan embassy after an attack there in Tehran, Iran

Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

Boss of curry house involved in video promo row knows the diner who widow believes is her dead husband

Sarah and Gary Andrews held baby Wynter as she died in their arms

NHS trust fined £800,000 after admitting failures over baby Wynter Andrews who died 23 minutes after birth

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Jerusalem and West Bank on edge after outbreak of violence

Matt Hancock said he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia in the jungle

Matt Hancock donates less than 5% of I'm A Celebrity fee to charity after raking in £320k

Emergency workers and a man wade through floodwaters in Auckland, New Zealand

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

Met recruiting people who are 'functionally illiterate,' police inspectorate warns

Met accepting 'functionally illiterate applicants who struggle to write crime reports in bid to improve diversity'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 2100-capacity prison offers inmates a number of luxury meals

Steaking the mick! Fury as West Midlands prison offers inmates luxury meals including lamb shank, steak and salmon
David Harewood's comments were criticised by Nick Timothy

Ex-No10 chief accuses David Harewood of 'appalling language' as star says Braverman 'looks convenient' for Tories
A smart motorway outage is planned for this weekend

'Break down and you're a sitting duck': Drivers warned over 'extremely dangerous' smart motorway outage this weekend
University of Michigan student Stanley Chapel performs one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s violin sonatas from memory

World champion says Rubik’s Cube and violin go hand in hand

Events are taking place across the country

Charity warns antisemitism still exists today as events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day take place across UK
A 28-year-old woman from London was mauled to death in Surrey

Police close criminal probe into death of woman mauled by dogs at Surrey beauty spot

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015

HS2 will reach central London after fears mammoth project would fall short due to spiraling costs, Jeremy Hunt confirms
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian woman, identified as Magda Obaid, 60, during her funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Nine Palestinians killed in deadliest single raid by Israel in two decades

Isla Bryson carried out her crimes before transitioning to a woman.

Trans double rapist Isla Bryson transferred out of women's prison after row over safety of female inmates
Aerial footage shows the devastation caused by the fire in St John's Wood

Devastating aftermath after huge blaze destroyed heritage-listed church in northwest London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit