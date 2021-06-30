Breaking News

Scotland: Nearly 2,000 cases of Covid-19 linked to watching football

30 June 2021, 13:09

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

A total of 1,991 Covid-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to fans watching Euro 2020 football matches.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said nearly two-thirds of these cases - 1,294 people - reported travelling to London to watch Scotland v England on June 18.

A total of 397 of these were fans at the game at Wembley Stadium.

The PHS report said a "relatively small number" of cases in Scotland were linked to the Euro 2020 fanzone at Glasgow Green at 55 while 38 and 37 respectively were linked to Scotland v Croatia and Scotland v the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The report states: "PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these Euro 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect Case Management System during this period [June 11-28]."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Education Secretary hopes to lift school bubble restrictions from 19 July
Stormzy watched England in Croydon

Euro 2020: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house
Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer at PMQs

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs
The AirCar has now completed up to 40 hours of test flights, with this journey taking about 35 minutes

Flying car’s first inter-city flight hailed as ‘new era’ of transport
England fans have been warned not to travel to the game in Rome

England fans warned not to try to travel to Rome for Saturday's Euros clash vs Ukraine
A body was found in woodland near Salcombe

Devon: 'Headless' body found in woodland near tourist town of Salcombe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem
Over the past couple of days LBC has placed much attention on the subject of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schoolchildren.

How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

'Teachers worry herd immunity is being trialled with school kids'

'Headteachers fear herd immunity is being trialled with pupils', says school think tank
Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban

Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London