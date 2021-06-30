Breaking News

Scotland: Nearly 2,000 cases of Covid-19 linked to watching football

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

A total of 1,991 Covid-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to fans watching Euro 2020 football matches.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said nearly two-thirds of these cases - 1,294 people - reported travelling to London to watch Scotland v England on June 18.

A total of 397 of these were fans at the game at Wembley Stadium.

The PHS report said a "relatively small number" of cases in Scotland were linked to the Euro 2020 fanzone at Glasgow Green at 55 while 38 and 37 respectively were linked to Scotland v Croatia and Scotland v the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The report states: "PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these Euro 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect Case Management System during this period [June 11-28]."