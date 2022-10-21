Severe turbulence hurls screaming passengers around cabin breaking woman's nose on the ceiling during horror flight

A woman was left with a broken nose after the flight hit a rough patch. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A horrified passenger has been left with a broken nose after being thrown around a flight cabin during turbulence.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas flight was hit by particularly bad turbulence over the Atlantic earlier in the week, causing chaos on board.

Screaming passengers were thrown around the cabin with one ending up with a broken nose and others left with bruising.

The flight took off at 8.21pm on October 18 from Madrid and was heading to Buenos Aires.

It was carrying 271 passengers and 13 crew members.

Around seven hours into the 12-hour journey, the plane began to shake.

Passengers woke up in a state of panic, with food and drinks trolleys being thrown around in the mayhem and hand luggage compartments slamming open.

One passenger ended up with a broken nose. Picture: Social media

"We had flown about seven hours and almost all of us slept, because at that time it was almost three in Spain," passenger Adrian Torres told local newspaper El Pais.

"The plane started to move a lot and I said to my colleagues, 'how much turbulence, buckle up!'

"As I fumbled for my seat belt, the plane encountered severe turbulence."

He went on to explain that the plane then suddenly dropped metres, with people hitting the ceiling at force.

He was left with a small bruise while his colleague ended up with a broken nose.

Esperanza Borrás told the paper there was no warning before the incident.

She had briefly unbuckled her seatbelt when she felt the impact of the turbulence, hitting her head on the ceiling and breaking her nasal septum.

Bags filled the floor of the cabin as the turbulence got worse. Picture: Social media

Aerolíneas Argentinas said in a statement that the seat belt signs were switched on when the turbulence occurred and that passengers were warned with an announcement.

Nine travellers were treated with various minor injuries after the plane landed at Ezeiza airport at 4.30am.

And a further three were hospitalised due to their injuries. It also stated that the plane did not suffer significant damage to its structure.