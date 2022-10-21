Shocking moment gang of machete-wielding thugs attack defenceless teen outside school

A group of boys attacked a student outside a school. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A group of thugs have been caught attacking a defenceless teen with a machete outside a school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shared on social media showed the group kicking and hitting a boy dressed in school uniform on the ground.

One of the attackers was seen wielding a machete as the shocking beating continued.

Other students watching on could be seen shrieking in horror with the ongoing violence showing no sign of stopping in Walsall.

A girl could be heard crying "they’re beating the s**t out of him".

Read more: Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest

Read more: CCTV released in hunt for Warrington rapist who attacked sleeping woman in her home

Warning - footage on link contains swearing

#UK 🇬🇧



A Black kid was attacked by a mob of South Asians. one of whom wielding a giant machete, outside a school in Walsall. Luckily a security guard broke it up. pic.twitter.com/JAGh8Kq2kZ — The Composite Guy (@Composite_Guy2) October 19, 2022

A man appearing to be a security guard could be seen rushing to the scene, throwing himself at the centre of the group to protect the boy cowering away on the floor.

Dress in a yellow high-vis jacket, he broke up the fight and attempted to grab one of the attackers, forcing the mob to flee.

He was commended for the move online, with one Twitter user saying: "Love the fella in the high viz! Need more men like him to tackle the animals."

Another person tweeted: "The security staff deserve a medal for stopping that machete attack outside the school.

"The first guy was amazingly brave and put himself in the way of the blade."

As they escaped, one boy put his middle finger up to the camera while the hooded boy carrying the machete attempted to put the weapon back in its case.

Security came to help the boy being attacked. Picture: Social media

West Midlands Police said: "We're aware of a video circulating on social media of an attack by a school.

"This footage was already in our possession and is believed to be linked to an incident reported on 3 October that’s already being investigated.

"The incident involved a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in the leg by West Walsall E Act Academy.

"We’ve arrested three teenage boys, all aged 14, in connection with the incident. They have been bailed with conditions."

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the others involved and anyone with information has been urged to get in touch via Live Chat quoting crime reference number 20/830020/22.