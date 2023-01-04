Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead in Jamaica

The Brit was killed in the St James area of Jamaica. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A British man has been killed after being shot in Jamaica.

Personal trainer Sean Patterson, 33, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James. He was from West London.

Police were told he was standing near the pool of a guest house he was staying in when loud explosions were heard.

He was taken to hospital but was could not be revived. Local reports say a 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said they are "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".