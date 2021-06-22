Security guard accused of being Brighton 'cat killer' left police 'stumped', court hears

22 June 2021, 17:40

Steve Bouquet, pictured here in January 2020, is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more
Steve Bouquet, pictured here in January 2020, is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A security guard is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more in a string of attacks in Brighton that left police stumped for months, prosecutors say.

Detectives received more and more reports of beloved pets being seriously injured or killed in suspicious circumstances in 2018 and 2019 but nobody was caught in the act.

A breakthrough in the gruesome mystery came when a CCTV system set up by an owner of a different slain cat appeared to capture a fresh attack on camera, a court heard.

Steve Bouquet, 54, from Brighton, East Sussex, previously pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of criminal damage in relation to cats and one count of possession of a knife.

Read more: 'National scandal': White working class pupils neglected by education system, MP tells LBC

Read more: Euro 2020: 60,000 fans allowed into Wembley for semi-finals and final

At the trial at Chichester Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Rowan Jenkins told jurors: "In 2018 Sussex Police commenced what became a major investigation following reports of domestic cats being targeted and deliberately stabbed in Brighton.

"Sometimes owners ... found that their cats were still alive and were able to take timely action to try and save them by rushing them to their vets."

However, nine cats received injuries so serious that they could not be saved, the court heard.

Mr Jenkins added: "By targeting pets, whoever was responsible was not of course just causing suffering for the animals themselves, you can imagine the actions caused understandable trauma to owners, many of whom were greatly affected both emotionally and, secondarily perhaps, financially."

He said the wounds were "penetrative and clean", and caused by a sharp article such as a knife.

The attacks went on for several months between October 2018 and June 2019, with police unable to identify a subject despite their efforts.

"Nobody was ever caught in the act so this went on for quite a while," Mr Jenkins said.

On 31 May 2019, Stewart Montgomery and his partner Agatha were at home when their nine-month-old black kitten Hendrix came in bleeding heavily.

They rushed him to the vet but the injury - a single knife wound driven right through from side to side - was too severe and he did not survive.

When he got home, Mr Montgomery noticed a trail of blood and saw a CCTV camera nearby.

Read more: Full mobile coverage across the Tube by end of 2024, Sadiq Khan pledges

Read more: What is Windrush Day? Here's why and how it is celebrated

The camera had in fact been set up by a neighbour whose cat had been stabbed and killed the year before, the court heard.

Footage was obtained that appears to show Bouquet stroking a cat and taking something from his rucksack before making a "sudden jerk" with his arm, the prosecutor said.

"This is the moment we say that the defendant stabs Hendrix with some force," Mr Jenkins said.

After Bouquet was arrested on 2 June 2019, officers searched his house and found a knife in the kitchen area.

Scientific inquiries found his DNA on the handle and domestic cat DNA was found on the blade, the court heard.

The trial continues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident took place near Downing Street

Second man charged after journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters
Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday

Police officer has throat cut after being pinned to floor by two men
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/AP)

Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain’s Cabinet pardon

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the easing of restrictions would be delayed until 19 July.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to easing of Covid lockdown restrictions
Anagnostopoulos appeared at a court in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest

Caroline Crouch murder: Crowds shout 'rot in prison' as Greek husband appears in court
Sadiq

Sadiq Khan: 'Not possible' to have Night Tube services back for lockdown end

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'I am the epitome of white privilege', caller tells LBC

Caller says he's 'a walking contradiction' to government's 'white privilege' report
James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London