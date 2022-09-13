Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

By Adam Solomons

A serving police officer has been charged with sexual activity with an underage girl, taking indecent images of children and other child sex offences.

PC Hussain Chehab, based in Enfield, is accused of a total of 13 crimes against children.

A Scotland Yard spokesman, said the officer assigned to the North Area Command Unit, was arrested in July 2021 and charged on Tuesday.

PC Chehab is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15, five counts of making indecent images of a child, taking indecent images of children, engaging in sexual communication with a child, distributing indecent images of a child and encouraging or assisting in the distribution of indecent images of children.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2019 and 2021.

The Metropolitan Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed and PC Chehab had been suspended from duty.

DCS Caroline Haines, in charge of policing for the North Area Command Unit, said: “We recognise that this news will cause concern within the community and we have fully engaged with our local partners throughout this investigation.

“The Met has announced a comprehensive review of its standards as part of a genuine commitment to rebuild trust but I understand that developments such as this undermine that work.

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns about the actions of any of our officers to report them to us immediately.”