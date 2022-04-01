Breaking News

Eco mob protesters arrested after mass blockade of seven 'key oil' terminals

1 April 2022, 06:55 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 08:31

Just Stop Oil has blocked 'key oil' terminals in England.
Just Stop Oil has blocked 'key oil' terminals in England. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Sophie Barnett

Six people have been arrested at Just Stop Oil protests in Thurrock, as campaigners blocked seven "key oil" terminals across the UK.

Essex Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with three incidents in #Thurrock, where a group of people are reportedly blocking the roads.

"Six people have been arrested so far. It is impacting Navigator Fuel Centre, Esso in #Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area."

Eco activists from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil blocked terminals near London, Birmingham and Southampton on Friday as they accused the Government of "burning your future".

Just Stop Oil, which has made headlines for bringing Premier League football matches to a halt, also provided locations for further action in Essex and Hertfordshire later on Friday.

"Fed up with a government burning your future - join us on the road," the group tweeted.

It then mentioned locations including Navigator and Grays in Essex, Buncefield in Hemel Hempstead and Birmingham's Esso terminal.

The actions are being carried out by supporters of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Read more: Eco activist locks himself to football goalpost in Premier League protest

Read more: Protesters hauled off pitch after trying to tie themselves to goalpost at Spurs game

Scores of people sat in the road to block oil tankers from leaving each site, while others climbed on top of oil tankers, including over 30 young people at the Navigator Oil Terminal in Thurrock.

One of the protesters, 21-year-old Louis McKecknie from Weymouth said: “I don't want to be doing this but our genocidal government gives me no choice. They know that oil is funding Putin’s war and pushing millions of people into fuel poverty while energy companies reap billions in profits.

"They know that to allow more oil and gas extraction in the UK is suicidal and will accelerate global heating. It means millions dying of heat stress, losing their homes or having to fight for food. This is the future for my generation, I stop when oil stops.”

Jack Johnson, 23 from London added: “The government has no democratic mandate to expand oil production which they know will make the planet uninhabitable. There is no climate change pass.

"We all face a choice - stand by and do nothing while the government destroys your future or take action. Nonviolent civil resistance works. It's our best hope of forcing the government to take responsibility.

"Now is the time for action, thousands of us are taking to the streets. We will go home when the government makes a meaningful statement to end new fossil fuel production in the UK.”

West Midlands Police are responding to the disruption at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

The force said: "We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible."

It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road.

West Midlands Fire Service is also in attendance.

It comes after the UK announced its decision to cut off imports of Russian oil over the Ukraine crisis, with petrol prices rocketing as a result.

Read more: Eco protesters storm BAFTA red carpet to demand end to fossil fuel projects

One petrol station in Chelsea was seen to be charging 219p per litre for diesel and more than 218.9p for unleaded, while several outside the capital were charging over 190p, according to the Mail.

Members of Just Stop Oil are demanding the Government end fossil fuel supply projects and have staged a number of protests in recent weeks.

They have tied their necks to goalposts at Premier League games and even stormed the BAFTA red carpet.

One man was charged by police after he locked himself to a goalpost to disrupt the game between Everton and Newcastle on March 17.

The group also stormed the BAFTA awards, sitting on the red carpet, holding hands and chanting "just stop oil".

Around 30 protesters managed to disrupt the star-studded event.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Oscars producer Will Packer (bottom right) said LAPD were prepared to arrest Will Smith at the show for battery.

Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap, Oscars producer claims

Brits woke up to a huge energy bill price hike

Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

court

Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard

'Were you signing Lionel Messi?': Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over ferries fiasco costs

Nadhim Zahawi defended the Chancellor over the Spring Statement.

Zahawi backs under-fire Sunak as Tories say more help is needed on eve of soaring bills

smith footage

New angle of Will Smith Oscars slap shows Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction during incident

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road

Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

mugshots

Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Father and son Cecil and Philip Burdett arriving at Leicester Crown Court

'Extreme' hoarder, 93, and son left daughter to die in 'horrific' bedroom conditions

putin

Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas supply unless it's paid in roubles

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

mugshot

British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings
Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500
Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike
Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey
Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights
A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police