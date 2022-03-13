Eco protesters storm BAFTA red carpet to demand end to fossil fuel projects

Just Stop Oil protesters have stormed BAFTA red carpet. Picture: Alamy/Just Stop Oil

By Daisy Stephens

A group of 30 climate protesters have swarmed the red carpet at the BAFTA awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Videos on social media show protesters sitting on the ground on the red carpet, holding hands and chanting "just stop oil".

The group is an offshoot of Insulate Britain, which caused chaos last year by repeatedly blocking major roads to demand the Government commit to insulating Britain's social housing stock.

Just Stop Oil also blocked the road leading to the red carpet.

Protesters from Just Stop Oil (an Insulate Britain offshoot) have made their way onto the red carpet at the BAFTAs.



They’re demanding an end to all new fossil fuel projects in the UK pic.twitter.com/yXJWkr9dLx — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) March 13, 2022

Footage shows guests continuing to arrive, with a cordon set up around the protesters.

Other videos showed protesters being dragged away by the Metropolitan Police.

LBC has approached the Met for a comment.

Stephen Graham of Boiling Point comes through. Most guests pretty confused. “Just look up!” they keep chanting, hat tip of course to Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CU9vgDK2Wy — Manori (@manori_r) March 13, 2022

Just Stop Oil swarmed onto the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Some blocked the red carpet with a banner whilst others glued themselves down, the group claimed.

The banner read "Just look up, just stop oil", referencing a recent Netflix film where scientists struggle to alert the world to an impending astroid collision.

Read more: Eco mob protesters who glued themselves to High Court steps jailed

Read more: 74 Insulate Britain activists charged over climate protests at M25 and Port of Dover

One of the protesters, 20-year-old aspiring filmmaker Dillon Parsons, said he did not want to disrupt the BAFTAs but claimed he did not have a choice.

"I've always wanted to be a filmmaker," he said.

"But what kind of future do I have now? We're going to lose everything to climate collapse.

"I don't want to disrupt the BAFTAS but feel I have no choice because of the danger we are all in.

"This is not a protest against the BAFTAs or the film industry, nor is it a publicity stunt.

"We couldn't care less who wins what award. This is a cry for help from a generation who has the most to lose."

Another protester, 23-year-old Claudia, said: "I am here supporting Just Stop Oil because I am absolutely terrified about our future."

She said the fact the government was continuing to support the fossil fuel industry is "a death sentence for us all".

"We are asking those with power and influence to use it, to do what is necessary, and use their platform to demand the government just stop oil," she said.

"We have to act like our lives depend on it, because they do."

Read more: Moment eco activists are sprayed with ink as they block roads again

Read more: Insulate Britain: We have failed but we'll be back with 'bigger' protests

Last month the group delivered an ultimatum to Boris Johnson in the form of a letter, warning they would take direct action if the Prime Minister did not end investment in new fossil fuel supply projects.

The reply from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) suggested the Government did not have any intention of doing so, according to the group.

Just Stop Oil delivered a letter to Boris Johnson. Picture: Just Stop Oil

The group warned the protest at the BAFTAs was "just the start" and promised actions would escalate until the Government made a meaningful commitment to stop fossil fuel projects.

Updates to follow