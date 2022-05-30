Emmerdale actor Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle dies aged 79

30 May 2022, 16:26

Andy Devine played Shadrach Dingle for 10 years
Andy Devine played Shadrach Dingle for 10 years. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Emmerdale actor Andy Devine, who played Shadrach Dingle, has died aged 79.

He died on January 27, according to public records. His cause of death is not known.

Devine played Shadrach Dingle for 10 years, between 2000 and 2010.

He made his final Emmerdale appearance in July 2010.

He also played Bernard Thomas in Queer as Folk and made appearances in the 1973 Doctor Who story Frontier in Space and Coronation Street.

Fans have paid tribute on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: "What a talented, charismatic actor and what a complex, funny, interesting, funny, flamboyant, unpredictable intriguing character he played as Shadrach Dingle in the show."

"Just heard the sad news that Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale and Bernard in Queer as Folk passed away in January," another added.

"Brilliant comic characters that he played so well."

