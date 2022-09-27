Shakira to face trial in Spain over £13m tax fraud allegations

27 September 2022, 12:43

Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine
Shakira faces the prospect of up to eight years in prison and a hefty fine. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A Spanish judge has approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (£13 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial.

Her public relations firm says she has already paid all that she owed and an additional three million euros (£2.6 million) in interest.

Read more: Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

Read more: Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

The date for the trial has yet to be set.

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating footballer Gerard Pique.

The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Spain has cracked down on footballer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes. Both players were found guilty of evasion and received prison sentences that were waived for first-time offenders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour leader Kier Starmer

Labour leader Kier Starmer accuses government of 'losing control' of the economy

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school

Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK.

Arctic blast arrives as torrential rain and 50mph winds set to batter UK

Video emerged of Russian conscripts being told to arrange their own medical supplies

Russian conscripts told to ‘stick tampons in bullet wounds’ and bring car first aid kits to the battlefield

King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram

The King’s new cypher revealed but it will be a while before it appears on post boxes and government buildings

Halifax and Virgin Money are two firms to pull deals after the Chancellor's mini-budget sent the pound into freefall

Mortgage misery for millions as ten banks pull deals due to to plunging pound and first-time buyers face £1,100 payments

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

The royals walking behind the funeral procession with flags back at full-mast over Windsor Castle

Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r)

Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

Sir Mark Rowley said most terrorists being 'worked on' by police are based in London

'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

Nasa successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid

'Impact success': Watch moment Nasa's Dart spacecraft crashes into asteroid Dimorphos in earth defence test

The Chancellor (r) and the PM (L) have refused to comment on his mini-budget and the fall of the pound

Truss' mini-Budget blamed for huge Labour poll surge over Conservatives

The King is understood to have hope of reconciliation with Harry and Meghan

King Charles ‘saw flickers of hope’ for reconciliation when he spoke to Harry and Meghan at Queen’s funeral

The value of the pound fell to a record low on Monday before rallying slightly

Britain's anxious wait: Pound stable on Asian markets ahead of City opening after record breaking plunge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Tensions rise on final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Turkey Iran Protest

Iranian legislator condemns protests over death of woman detained by police

Shakira

Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

Japan Abe Funeral

Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

Russia School Shooting

Russia taking wounded from deadly school shooting to Moscow

Europe Energy Nord Stream 2

Danish premier ‘cannot rule out’ sabotage to Russian gas pipelines

Bangladesh Boat Capsize

Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Authorities seek cause of leaks from Russian gas pipelines on inauguration day

Cuba Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London