Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried to end her life after discovering husband Ozzy’s four-year affair with hairdresser

Sharon Osbourne has revealed what happened after she found out her husband Ozzy had been having an affair. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she tried to end her life after finding out her husband Ozzy was having an affair.

Sharon, 71, opened up about how she tried to end her life after discovering the Black Sabbath frontman had been having an affair for four years.

The pair had been married for more than 30 years when Ozzy, 75 began the affair with a celebrity hairdresser.

The affair, which reportedly took place between 2012-2016, culminated in Sharon kicking Ozzy out of their home when she found out.

Speaking on stage at a London theatre show on Sunday, she said her husband had always had “groupies” but when it became regular with just one person it was different.

According to The Mirror, she said: “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’.”

Details of Ozzy’s affair first surfaced in May 2016.

Sharon said she couldn't imagine her life without him after she decided to forgive the affair. Picture: Alamy

Initially, the pair, who share three children, did separate but decided to reunite after five months.

Sharon later opened up on a US talk show about their decision not to separate, as she said after 34 years of marriage she couldn’t “think of my life without him”.

Ozzy has since been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and is set to do two farewell shows to say goodbye to his fans.

Sharon said: “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy.”

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK