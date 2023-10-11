Protester scales Sheffield town hall and tears down Israeli flag before hoisting Palestine flag in its place

11 October 2023, 07:20 | Updated: 11 October 2023, 07:44

A man scaled the building to swap the flags
By Emma Soteriou

Shocking footage has shown the moment a man scaled Sheffield town hall and teared down an Israeli flag, trying to replace it with a Palestinian one.

Two men are said to have climbed the building before getting down and fleeing the scene, police said.

Clips show a hooded man shuffling along the ridge of the roof, which is around 60 metres off the ground, during the stunt.

He can be seen pulling the Israel flag down before raising the Palestinian flag in its place.

Palestine supporters could be heard cheering as Israel's flag was thrown to the floor and the man made a quick escape.

Read more: Slaughter of the innocents: Israel vows to 'wipe out' Hamas after '40 babies and children massacred' in Kfar Aza

Read more: Joe Biden labels Hamas attacks 'act of sheer evil' as he pledges support for Israel

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged police to use the "full force of the law" against Hamas supporters and those attempting to intimidate the UK's Jewish community.

On Monday, the front doors of popular kosher restaurant in Golders Green were vandalised and a cash register stolen, while "Free Palestine" was daubed on a nearby railway bridge.

Ms Braverman warned police chiefs that the waving of Palestinian flags and chanting "may not be legitimate" if it is deemed to be a show of support for acts of terrorism.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended reports of public order at the Town Hall on Sheaf Street in Sheffield this evening (10 October) at around 6.20pm.

"It is believed that two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag that was being flown.

"During officers' attendance and their attempts to disperse the crowds, minor disorder led to the two suspects fleeing the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident."

