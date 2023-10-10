Joe Biden labels Hamas attacks 'act of sheer evil' as he pledges support for Israel

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has labelled Hamas' attacks on Israel "sheer evil", with the President insisting the United States will help the Middle Eastern nation to defend itself.

Mr Biden expressed his horror in the wake of "sickening" reports of torture inflicted by Hamas on innocent civilians in Israel.

"Our hearts may be broken but our resolve is clear," Mr Biden said.

He added: "Let there be no doubt. The United States has Israel's back. We'll make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have."

Hundreds of people have been killed following attacks by Hamas, while hundreds of Palestinians have also been killed in retaliatory strikes.

US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

The US President said he has directed his team to share intelligence and military experts to consult and advise Israelis. He also confirmed that the US believes that Americans are among dozens of hostages taken by Hamas.

"As president I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world," Mr Biden said.

The White House on Monday confirmed that it has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, and the Pentagon was reviewing its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally in the war against Hamas.

His comments came as the US State Department said secretary of state Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this week to show US support after the Hamas attacks.

Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation on the ground.