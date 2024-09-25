Shocking moment refuse workers narrowly dodge exploding bin lorry caught on camera

Shocking moment bin workers narrowly dodge lorry explosion after wheelie bin combusts during morning collection. Picture: Barnet Council

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two refuse workers have narrowly escaped injury after shocking footage emerged showing a bin lorry exploding.

The footage, released by Barnet Council, shows bin men in the north London borough loading up wheelie bins onto the back of the lorry during an otherwise normal collection.

But moments later, the lorry's rear camera captures a huge explosion - with the two workers narrowly dodging flying rubbish, debris and bins.

The explosion came as the lorry's impactor crushed the bins' contents, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

The council has said the explosion was a result of combustible items - including gas canisters, batteries and aerosols - being placed into residential bins.

Bin explodes after being loaded into lorry

Debris can be seen flying through the air as the smoke appears to clear.

Commenting on the video, Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Barnet Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “The video is incredibly shocking, and we’re relieved that the crew members escaped unharmed.

“I hope this helps people to understand how important it is to properly recycle items such as gas canisters and bottles, batteries and aerosols, as on another day we might not have been so lucky.

”This incident follows one earlier this year where a set of lithium batteries caught light and burned a hole in the side of a bin lorry.

"Combustible waste should never be placed in waste bins, and in Barnet as with many local authorities, they can be recycled at the local recycling centre.

This incident follows one earlier this year where a set of lithium batteries caught light and burned a hole in the side of a bin lorry. Picture: Barnet council

"Otherwise, they can usually be reused and refilled or returned to the seller for future use.

Earlier this year, a woman was seriously injured after being mistakenly dumped in a bin lorry and compacted four times.

The woman was believed to have been inside a bin when it was picked up by a lorry, the Manchester Fire Department in New Hampshire said.

She was dumped in the back of the vehicle and could be heard screaming as she was compacted several times.