Shocking moment Jewish girls have plates thrown at their heads in suspected anti-Semitic attack in London

12 December 2024, 13:46 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 14:21

The alleged attack may have been a hate crime, according to a neighbourhood watch group
The alleged attack may have been a hate crime, according to a neighbourhood watch group. Picture: Twitter, Google

By Henry Moore

Shocking footage shared online shows a man hurling glass bottles and plates at a 14-year-old girl’s head, in what police are treating as an anti-Semitic attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being pelted with glass bottles in “an abhorrent hate crime” in Stamford Hill last month.

The group of Jewish students were making their way to a rehearsal on November 21, when a man allegedly threw “dozens” of glass bottles and plates at their heads.

In footage shared by neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, a plate can be seen being hurled from a balcony and hitting one girl in the head, throwing her to the ground as she screams.

The video is captioned “wicked” with laughing emojis, suggesting it may have been a targeted attack.

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Girl has plates thrown at her head in suspected hate crime

The alleged attack, which took place outside the Woodberry Down Estate in Stamford Hill, “deeply shocked the community,” the group said.

Upon arriving on the scene, Shomrim contacted the Metropolitan Police, who have since arrested a man in connection with the alleged crime.

Police attended the scene at 7:44pm on Monday, November 21, in a statement they said a “girl was struck on the head and was taken to hospital. Her injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing”.

The release added: “Officers attended the scene to carry out initial enquiries but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as a potential antisemitic hate crime.”

In a statement, Shomrim said: "The premeditated attack has left the local community deeply shaken.

"Evidence suggests the perpetrator had prepared the bottles and plates in advance, deliberately targeting the girls due to their visibly Jewish appearance."

Shomrim has urged anyone with further information to contact them or the Met Police quoting CAD 6966 25/11/24.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

'We are not ready for what's to come': NATO chief warns Russia 'is preparing for war' with the West

'I know it is not good': Takeaway driver jailed after beating disabled girlfriend to death

'I know it's not good': Chilling moment takeaway driver arrested after 'torturing' and beating disabled girlfriend to death
President-elect Donald Trump after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump named Time’s Person of the Year and rings NYSE’s opening bell

President-elect Donald Trump (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

Trump invites China’s Xi to inauguration despite threat of tariffs on Beijing

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him

Brit, 18, sentenced to one-year in Dubai jail for ‘holiday romance’ pleads ‘let me go home’

Mikhail Shatsky, a top Russian missile scientists, has reportedly been found dead.

Top Russian missile scientist 'assassinated by Ukraine' after body found in Moscow park

Macbeth Press Night - Curtain Call

Toil and trouble: David Tennant forced off stage during performance of Macbeth due to angry theatregoer

'A Great British institution': Starmer defends the sandwich after Badenoch says lunchbox staple is 'not real food'

'A Great British institution': Starmer defends the sandwich after Badenoch says lunchbox staple is 'not real food'

The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt (Bernd Kammerer/AP)

ECB cuts rates amid concerns of tepid growth and impact of Trump trade policies

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Sarah Sharif’s father ‘tried to set her mother on fire’ but won custody - as PM says questions must be answered

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, his wife (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani court indicts imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife for corruption

Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling an 'aggressive' form of cancer

F1 legend Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer

Anastasija Grigorjeva had to be resuscitated in the park.

Student nearly died from heart attack after being electrocuted in London park

Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope seeks debt reduction for poorer countries to mark Vatican’s jubilee year

Here are all the opening times for all the major supermarkets.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2024: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

The Pentagon In Arlington, Virginia.

Iran ‘mothership’ not behind mystery drone sightings in the US, Pentagon says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Levi Fishlock joined a mob of far-right rioters attempting to burn down an asylum hotel.

Rioter handed joint-longest sentence after trying to burn down asylum hotel during summer chaos
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL-FOOD

Food prices tipped to soar nearly 5% in 2025

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean president defends martial law move and vows to ‘fight to the end’

A woman walks in front of Druzhba hotel destroyed by Russian airstrikes in Pokrovsk (George Ivanchenko/AP)

Russian forces edge closer to a key eastern Ukraine city in ‘intense’ fighting

Pro-democracy politician Lam Cheuk-ting (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong court convicts seven men of rioting during 2019 protests

NHS bosses have warned of a 'tidal wave' of flu infections

'Tidal wave' of flu hits hospitals in England as admissions surge by 70 per cent

Sydney Nicole Gifford (L), Alyssa Sheil (R)

Beige-off: Social media influencer suing her rival for stealing her ‘beige aesthetic’

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said 'lunch breaks are for wimps'

Kemi Badenoch: 'Lunch breaks are for wimps and sandwiches are not real food'

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Biden commutes 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest act of clemency

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Sara Sharif’s father was accused of abuse before she was born and was ordered not to use 'physical chastisement'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News