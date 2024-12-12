Shocking moment Jewish girls have plates thrown at their heads in suspected anti-Semitic attack in London

The alleged attack may have been a hate crime, according to a neighbourhood watch group. Picture: Twitter, Google

By Henry Moore

Shocking footage shared online shows a man hurling glass bottles and plates at a 14-year-old girl’s head, in what police are treating as an anti-Semitic attack.

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being pelted with glass bottles in “an abhorrent hate crime” in Stamford Hill last month.

The group of Jewish students were making their way to a rehearsal on November 21, when a man allegedly threw “dozens” of glass bottles and plates at their heads.

In footage shared by neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, a plate can be seen being hurled from a balcony and hitting one girl in the head, throwing her to the ground as she screams.

The video is captioned “wicked” with laughing emojis, suggesting it may have been a targeted attack.

Girl has plates thrown at her head in suspected hate crime

The alleged attack, which took place outside the Woodberry Down Estate in Stamford Hill, “deeply shocked the community,” the group said.

Upon arriving on the scene, Shomrim contacted the Metropolitan Police, who have since arrested a man in connection with the alleged crime.

Police attended the scene at 7:44pm on Monday, November 21, in a statement they said a “girl was struck on the head and was taken to hospital. Her injuries have since been assessed as non-life changing”.

🚨 Witness & Victim Appeal:

Antisemitic Attack



📹 Shomrim’s exclusive video shows the aftermath of a brutal attack on Jewish schoolgirls in #StamfordHill. Glass bottles and dishes were thrown from a balcony at Woodberry Down Estate, N4, on Monday, 25th November at 7 p.m.



💔 Two… pic.twitter.com/DzzhvNwb8H — Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) November 27, 2024

The release added: “Officers attended the scene to carry out initial enquiries but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

“The incident is being treated as a potential antisemitic hate crime.”

In a statement, Shomrim said: "The premeditated attack has left the local community deeply shaken.

"Evidence suggests the perpetrator had prepared the bottles and plates in advance, deliberately targeting the girls due to their visibly Jewish appearance."

Shomrim has urged anyone with further information to contact them or the Met Police quoting CAD 6966 25/11/24.