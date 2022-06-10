'Shocking' moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase as gang jailed

10 June 2022, 15:08

By Daisy Stephens

This is the shocking moment a man pointed a gun at a hero policeman and his police dog during a high-speed chase in Woolwich.

PC Elwood said he thought he "was about to be killed" after Mucktar Khan, 23, pointed a handgun at him as he pursued the gunman.

"When the gun was pointed directly at my face my instant reaction was to turn away in fear, I thought I was about to be killed," he said.

"However I continued to chase after them as they are dangerous individuals who needed removing from the streets.

"Had I not have continued to chase after them then they would have got away and still had access to a deadly firearm."

He also praised his police dug, PD Cruz, saying: "The presence of two police dogs during this incident was instrumental.

"One of the dogs found a discarded firearm and another played a significant role in capturing one of the suspects."

The gun was also pointed at PD Cruz
The gun was also pointed at PD Cruz. Picture: Met Police

Police were called at around 3am on November 3 2020 after five men made their way to a recording studio on Woolwich Church Street and fired three shots.

A man and a woman were injured and the perpetrators made off in a stolen car.

Officers from the dog support unit located the vehicle, but it failed to stop and crashed into a parked car.

The men ran off, leaving behind two magazines containing live ammunition, three large Rambo knives and a machete.

It was during the subsequent chase that Khan pointed a Turkish Retay 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the officer and the dog.

The officer continued to chase him and Khan was arrested shortly afterwards by firearms officers in a nearby estate.

Three others, Myiles Brown, Joshua Fasoro and Don-Juan Newman, were also arrested by armed officers hiding nearby.

All four were convicted following a five-week trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Mucktar Khan of Tavy Close, SE11, was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and additionally convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. He was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment.

Myiles Brown, 22, of Cormont Road, SE5, was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and sentenced to seven years and six months' imprisonment.

Joshua Fasoro, 21, of Elmington Estate, SE5, was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and a further possession of a prohibited firearm relating to a 2019 matter whereby a revolver was recovered in an electrical cupboard that also contained his DNA sample. He was sentenced eight years and six months' imprisonment.

Don-Juan Newman, 23, of Oak Square, SW9, was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment.

Clockwise from top left: Newman, Khan, Brown and Fasoro were all jailed
Clockwise from top left: Newman, Khan, Brown and Fasoro were all jailed. Picture: Met Police

All four were acquitted of the attempted murder of the man and woman.

A fifth man was never found but enquiries to trace him continue.

Detective Constable Andy Brackley from Met's Trident team, responsible for the investigation of all non-fatal shootings in London, said: "The actions of these four men that night were brazen and extremely reckless. We don't believe the two victims shot that night were the intended targets and it is only down to sheer luck that their injuries were not fatal. Although both have recovered they are both still suffering with the long-term health implications caused by their injuries.

"It was the immediate and coordinated response of the officers that night that led to us capturing these dangerous offenders. Tackling violence is the Met's number one priority and our plans are strong, with highly trained and skilled officers responding to incidents when they do occur.

"The footage from the officer's body worn camera is shocking and displays the bravery and dedication officers can sometimes face. PD Cruz was also instrumental that evening in apprehending one of the offenders."

