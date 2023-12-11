Shocking moment 'XL Bully dog' launches vicious attack on rail platform 'after owner loses control of her pet'

The man was attacked after offering to hold the dog on a lead. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

This is the terrifying moment an 'XL Bully' launched a vicious attack on a man who had offered to help its owner by holding the dog on its lead.

Footage posted online shows the dog trying to bite the man, who frantically tried to keep the animal away from him.

At one point, the dog appears to have bitten through the man's coat, with fluff falling through the air as he defended himself.

The dog's owner screamed 'Can I have him...oi, pass me the dog!' as she realised the animal had started an attack.

Happened today at Stratford station



Dog attack at Stratford station this evening, women couldn't control her dog, the man being attacked offered to hold one of the dogs on the lead so she could attach the harness properly to the one dog.



The dog then jumped on the guy and… pic.twitter.com/qD8f0Ucr2D — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 10, 2023

She eventually runs over, while holding a similar-looking 'XL Bully', and gets the dog under control.

According to reports, the man offered to hold the dog on its lead so the owner could attach a harness to her other pet.

The commuter nearly fell onto the tracks as a train approached at Stratford station in east London.

Dozens of passengers ran away from the dog as it launched its vicious attack, with several commuters shouting in horror.

The woman eventually got control of her two dogs as the train pulled into the station.

The dog attack took at Stratford station in east London. Picture: Social Media

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for more information.