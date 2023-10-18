Ingenious man 'pretends to be a mannequin until shopping centre closes before stealing jewellery'

An ingenious shoplifter pretended to be a mannequin to steal some jewellery. Picture: Warsaw Police

By Kit Heren

A creative shoplifter pretended to be a mannequin in a shopping centre, waited for a shop to close, and then made off with jewellery.

The 22-year-old is accused of standing stock still in the window of a shop in the Polish capital of Warsaw while holding a bag.

"When he felt it was safe, he went ‘hunting’ and robbed a jewellery stand," a police spokesperson said.

At a different time, the thief was having a meal at a restaurant, before supposedly slipping under the shutters of a clothes shop to exchange his clothes for new items, the spokesperson said.

"He once again stopped at the restaurant to have another meal," officers claimed.

"However, his luck finally ran out on him as he was spotted and captured by security personnel," local police said.

The suspect being led away. Picture: Warsaw Police

"It is already known that the 22-year-old has also committed thefts and burglaries in another gallery, where, after its closure, he took money from several cash registers and tried to steal other items," they added.

The man has now been charged with burglary and theft, and could be jailed for as long as ten years.

He has been remanded in custody.