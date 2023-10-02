Exclusive

Shopworkers need more protection: Priti Patel calls for police crackdown after surge in thefts from shops

2 October 2023, 10:13 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 10:15

Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops
Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops. Picture: Global/supplied

By StephenRigley

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on police chiefs to 'use their powers' to protect shop workers following a surge in thefts from stores.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Patel, whose family used to run newsagents in Hertfordshire, spoke out after the alarming wave of thefts from stores that has hit the UK in recent weeks.

Retail bosses say violent criminals are “emptying stores”, leaving shop staff in danger thanks to inadequate legal protections. The heads of 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime.

Priti Patel speaks to Nick Ferrari on theft from shops

Ms Patel told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "The police do have a lot of powers.

"They have more resources now. They have more police officers and they should be absolutely targeting this."

Her comments come after high-street grants called for better protection for workers suffering from a plague of thieves "emptying stores" with little to no consequence. Last week it emerged a Halfords worker suffered a stroke after being kicked in the head by two shoplifters.

Last month Iceland boss Richard Walker has told LBC that serious incidents against his staff had never been higher.

Previously he told Nick that raiders are organising themselves into shoplifting gangs as the crime becoming increasingly organised and deadly.

"This is no longer about the petty theft - this is about serious violence against our store colleagues by shoplifters which sadly is becoming more and more of an occurrence,"

Walker said."Weapons deployed to reinforce these threats are things like knives, screwdrivers, hammers, hypodermic needles.

"No-one should have to go through this."

Iceland boss on shoplifting

Today Ms Patel, who while Home Secretary pledged to crack down on violence against shop workers, told Nick: "To be very, very candid independent retailers have for years, decades, suffered violence, abuse and loss of income because of shoplifting. this is just blatant theft.

"The British Retail Consortium and the big chains are now speaking about this. I would urge tham all to continue to do so because they can affect changes to our laws.

"The police do have powers and they need to use their powers of arrest and make sure they are charging people for the right crimes."

Marty Scott tackled the suspected shoplifters but his actions were against store policy
Marty Scott tackled the suspected shoplifters but his actions were against store policy. Picture: The Sun

Read More: 'Protect our staff': UK retail chiefs' plea after Halfords worker suffers stroke in 'appalling' attack by shoplifters

Read More: Supermarket forced to display empty decoy Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes in bid to deter shoplifting gangs

In a case that has shocked the nation, Marty Scott, 57, was left unable to work after being kicked in the head and chest by two thugs at the shop in Stockton, County Durham, with lawyers adding he placed "himself and potentially others at risk".

He was challenging shoplifters in the branch when he was attacked. His family say he’s been let down by the store and the CPS after the case against the shoplifters was dropped, despite it being on CCTV.

Bosses blame him for the injuries he suffered, saying his action was ‘against store policy’.

CCTV shows Marty Scott attacked in Halfords before having a stroke

Read More: Halfords worker 'gets blamed' after suffering stroke following 'appalling' attack by shoplifters

Read More: Supermarket staff threatened with hypodermic needles as Iceland boss warns shoplifting 'becoming unpunishable'

The firm's lawyers said: “It is company policy not to attempt to retrieve stock or aggravate the situation and the claimant went directly against this policy, placing himself and potentially others at risk.”

Retail bosses say violent criminals are “emptying stores”, leaving shop staff in danger thanks to inadequate legal protections.

The group are pleading for the creation of a new UK-wide legislation which would make assaulting or abusing a retail worker an aggravated offence.

It comes as the head of the Co-op group claimed his business had lost £33 million to criminals in the first half of 2023.

A law that already exists in Scotland, the new laws would carry a far tougher sentence than current legislation.

The would also require police to record all incidents of shoplifting and retail crime, increasing the provision of police resources to retail sites.

“The police consistently tell us that a lack of data about these offences means they have no visibility about the nature or scale of the issue,” reads letter says.

It follows police data which shows the extent to which major high street retailers are let down by the force.

According to the figures, forces failed to respond to 73% of serious retail crimes that were reported to police.

Meanwhile, 44% of retailers within the BRC who took part in the annual crime survey rated the police's own response to reports as “poor” or “very poor”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday

'I just want my daughter back'" Mum of abducted Charlotte Sena's emotional plea as New York police search campsite

Thousands of people were evacuated from Gatwick Airport

Chaos at Gatwick: Thousands of travellers ordered to leave buildings due to 'fire alarm'

Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

People gathered for the rally

Opposition leader Donald Tusk says change ‘inevitable’ at Polish election rally

The boy was stabbed to death in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton

Murder probe launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Edmonton, north London

Part of the burned-out interior the nightclub

Missing people located after Spanish nightclub fire that killed 13

A number of celebrities have signed the letter to Rishi Sunak.

Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran join celeb appeal urging Rishi Sunak to extend free school meals to all primary children

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he will be in court for trial over his business practices

Kieran Chapman tried to plant a sycamore sapling near the felled tree

Sapling planted at Sycamore Gap by well-meaning blogger removed by National Trust

Over 100 people have joined the search for the missing girl.

Police hunt for Charlotte Sena, 9, believed to be abducted from New York campsite

A high-speed train is parked during the opening ceremony

South-east Asia’s first high-speed railway launched in Indonesia

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

Was the Sycamore Gap Tree felled as a TikTok prank? Theory emerges as landmark 'could become a giant totem pole'

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy pivots to 45-day plan relying on Democratic help to prevent shutdown

Chemical Truck Accident

Five people killed in truck crash in Illinois which caused ammonia leak

Congress Budget

US funding plan to avoid government shutdown clears latest hurdle

Maldives Presidential Election

Maldives opposition candidate ‘wins presidential runoff’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico

Pro-Russia ex-PM leads party to win in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections

Congress Budget

Threat of US government shutdown ends as Congress passes temporary funding

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup on Kosovo border

Turkish policemen and security forces cordon off an area next to a car after an explosion in Ankara

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkish capital Ankara

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at Capitol Hill

Democrats vow to ‘not stop fighting for more assistance for Ukraine’

Ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leader

A miner assists in the rescue mission in Chegutu

Death toll in collapsed gold mine in Zimbabwe expected to rise to 13 – reports

Cyprus Independence Day

European parliament backs UN naming envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

Firefighters at the scene at a nightclub in Murcia, Spain

At least 13 people killed in nightclub fire in Spain

US president Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

‘Not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine, Biden warns Congress

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit