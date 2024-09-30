Head of Civil Service Simon Case resigns for health reasons

Simon Case, Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, has resigned.

The Cabinet Secretary told colleagues on Monday that he would stand down at the end of the year on health grounds, saying "whilst the spirit remains willing, the body is not".

Mr Case, 45, told Prime Minister Keir Starmer of his intention to resign this morning.

He said that he had been getting treatment for a neurological condition for the past 18 months.

Mr Case also denied that his leaving the job was nothing to do with the freebies row and controversy over Sue Gray, Starmer's chief of staff.

He said: "It is a shame that I feel I have to spell this out, but my decision is solely to do with my health and nothing to do with anything else."

Mr Case said the Prime Minister would appoint his successor following a "full, open and transparent process which will be run by the First Civil Service Commissioner".

He added: "It has been an honour to serve two sovereigns, four Prime Ministers and over 120 Cabinet Ministers in this role.

Mr Case said: "There have been far more ups than downs along the way and by far the greatest highlight has been the privilege of working with so many remarkable public servants, across the length and breadth of our country, in our overseas posts and with counterparts from our close allies and partners around the world."

Simon Case was appointed to the top civil service job in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Mr Case was appointed to his role in 2020 by Boris Johnson and remained in place under his successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, as well as during the first months of Starmer's premiership.

He returned to work in January after two months of sick leave.

Mr Case has previously served as a private secretary to former PM David Cameron and Prince William, as well as a number of other roles within the civil service.