Sir David Amess died of 'multiple stab wounds' inquest hears

MP Sir David Amess died of “multiple stab wounds”. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

MP Sir David Amess died of "multiple stab wounds" an inquest has heard today.

The 69-year-old was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15 whilst holding a constituency surgery.

At a five minute inquest hearing today, coroner's officer Paul Donaghy said the Conservative MP for Southend West was holding a constituency surgery when "during a meeting with one individual he received multiple stab wounds".

"Sadly, despite attempted medical interventions his death was confirmed at the scene at 1.13pm," he said.

Lincoln Brookes, the senior coroner for Essex, suspended the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings, with the inquest to be reviewed on April 27 next year.

A 25-year-old man is charged with the terrorist murder of Sir David.

Ali Harbi Ali appeared before the Old Bailey last Friday, where he was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September this year.

He faces a trial in March next year.

The funeral of Sir David will be held at Westminster Cathedral next month.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales, will preside over the service at 10.30am on Tuesday November 23.

The details were confirmed on Tuesday to MPs, peers and staff who attend Catholic services in Parliament.

