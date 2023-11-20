Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry

20 November 2023, 11:37

Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'.
Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'. Picture: Covid Inquiry

By Jenny Medlicott

Diary entries written during the pandemic were a way to ‘maintain inner calm’ and ‘decompress at the end of the day’, Sir Patrick Vallance has told the Covid Inquiry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after it emerged earlier in the inquiry that Sir Patrick, the government's former chief scientific adviser, had privately been writing a journal throughout the pandemic response.

In his opening witness statement on Monday, Sir Patrick told the inquiry that his diary entries were a way to “maintain some form of inner calm, protect my mental health and keep my family out of the pressures I faced”.

Sir Patrick has prepared a 200-page witness statement for Monday’s hearing.

Questioned by Andrew O’Connor KC, the former scientific adviser said he had “no intention” of ever publishing the entries.

“These were a way of decompressing at the end of the day,” he told the inquiry. “Often quite late in the evening”.

The notes were provided to the inquiry after a disclosure request - Sir Patrick provided the entries in full despite them containing “sensitive, personal” information.

“Some of it I look back and think 'well that seems like a sensible series of reflections over that period,” he continued. But some, however, he said contradict each other.

“Others I look back and I can see I might have written something one day and then two days later written something that said, 'actually I don't agree with myself on that', which may have been how somebody had behaved or somebody made an observation.

Read more: Lockdown rules were confusing and £10,000 fines disproportionate, Priti Patel tells Covid Inquiry

Read more: Boris Johnson was told to sack Matt Hancock to 'save lives and protect the NHS', Covid Inquiry hears

Sir Patrick Vallance's pandemic diary entries will be read out at the inquiry on Monday.
Sir Patrick Vallance's pandemic diary entries will be read out at the inquiry on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"So they were very much instant thoughts."

Some 25 extracts have been read out to the inquiry so far.

Among them, Sir Patrick accuses officials of “cherry picking’ scientific advice and ministers of using scientists as “human shields”.

He also criticises Boris Johnson’s decision-making, branding him “all over the place” and criticising his “ridiculous flip-flopping”.

"The right wing press are culpable and we have a weak, indecisive PM," he wrote in October 2020.

Mr O’Connor asked Sir Patrick if he thinks his former role should be held by someone with a medical background, given the inevitability of another pandemic.

Sir Patrick said the role is not “set up primarily for pandemic preparedness, it is set up to provide science advise across Government”.

“The great crisis that all Governments face for the next many decades is the climate challenge, so it would be equally well-argued that you could have somebody who has that expertise,” he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Location, Location, Location star's parents would have been submerged underwater for almost 20 minutes.

Phil Spencer’s parents were ‘trapped underwater for 20 minutes’ after car accident as causes of death revealed

File photo of an XL Bully

Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack

Pakistan Afghanistan Migration

More than 400,000 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan after crackdown

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals his family was threatened during Covid pandemic

Fire in parliament

Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM teases 'careful' tax cuts in speech ahead of Autumn Statement as he says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy

Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial by paying £6.5m fine

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'

The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Police want to trace 15 people after a pro-Palestine convoy stopped traffic

Police seek 15 people after pro-Palestinian convoy halted traffic on busy London roads

Latest News

See more Latest News

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Tunnel collapse site

Rescuers change approach in bid to reach 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image)

Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

Bulgaria Weather

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.

Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country
Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court
The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit