Sir Patrick Vallance reveals his family was threatened during Covid pandemic

20 November 2023, 12:09

Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today
Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The government's former chief scientific adviser has revealed his family faced personal threats and abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Patrick Vallance, in his statement to the Covid inquiry, said comments directed towards him and his family ‘crossed the line’ becoming ‘threatening and abusive.’

Sir Patrick, who is giving evidence to the inquiry today, said science advisers “faced significant public scrutiny throughout the pandemic response.

“This came from a number of sources, including by way of both social and traditional media. Some of that scrutiny and commentary was highly critical, and some crossed the line and became personal, threatening and abusive, including towards me and my family.”

Read more: Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry

Read more: PM teases 'careful' tax cuts in speech ahead of Autumn Statement as he says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy

He also told the Covid inquiry he was concerned over the Government's "operational response" to limiting the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic's early months.

Asked about discussions in February 2020 about measures to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, Sir Patrick said then-prime minister Boris Johnson had begun to consider lockdown options.

He said: "There was lots of evidence that there were things that needed to happen in order to achieve suppressing the curve.

"I'm not convinced that there was a very effective operational response to that."

He said that in January 2020 ‘extremely high’ deaths and infections were possible.

Earlier he told the Covid inquiry that during the pandemic he would make personal notes at the end of each day as a way of "decompressing" and protecting his mental health.

He said: "And they were some thoughts I'd had that day, and wrote down that day, as I say, in order to be clear the following day that I was going to concentrate on the following day, and they had no purpose other than that, and nobody including members of my family or anyone, had seen them or I had any intention of showing them to anybody.

Sir Patrick also told the inquiry that he still held some of the views today, but that he had he had changed his opinions on others.

He explained: "Some of it, I look back and think 'well, that seems like a sort of sensible series of reflections over that period'.

"Others I look back and I can see I might have written something one day and then two days later written something that said, 'actually I don't agree with myself on that', which may have been how somebody had behaved or somebody made an observation.

"So they were very much instant thoughts." He said he didn’t think his diary entries from the pandemic would "ever see the light of day".

The notes made by the former chief scientific adviser to the Government have been used by the inquiry as it looks at the work of key figures, including Cabinet ministers, ex-Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain and former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill.

Giving evidence at Dorland House in London on Monday, Sir Patrick said: "I had no intention whatsoever of these ever seeing the light of day or me looking at them again, and sort of felt the world probably had enough of books and reflections of people's thoughts during Covid."

He admitted the diary was a way of protecting his own mental health from the daily stresses of his job, saying: "At the end of each day, often quite late in the evening, I would just spend a few minutes jotting down some thoughts from that day, and things and reflections, and did it as a way to get that, in a sense, out of the way so that I could concentrate on the following day.

"These were private thoughts. They were instant reflections from a day. And once they were written, I actually never looked at them again.

"They were put in a drawer and that was that. I certainly had no intention of doing anything else with them either."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of an XL Bully

Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack

Pakistan Afghanistan Migration

More than 400,000 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan after crackdown

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'.

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry

Fire in parliament

Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM teases 'careful' tax cuts in speech ahead of Autumn Statement as he says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy

Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial by paying £6.5m fine

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'

The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Police want to trace 15 people after a pro-Palestine convoy stopped traffic

Police seek 15 people after pro-Palestinian convoy halted traffic on busy London roads

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tunnel collapse site

Rescuers change approach in bid to reach 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image)

Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

Bulgaria Weather

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.

Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country
Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court
The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Sergio Massa

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit