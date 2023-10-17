Breaking News

Six killed as Gaza school hit during Israeli air strike

17 October 2023, 18:00 | Updated: 17 October 2023, 18:10

Israeli launched airstrikes on a building at Al Bureij Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza
Israeli launched airstrikes on a building at Al Bureij Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

At least six people have been killed when a school was hit during air strikes in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the UN says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of other people have been injured.

Thousands of people had been taking refuge at the site during Israeli air strikes.

UN agency UNRWA posted online: “This is outrageous & it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians.”

The school is run by the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in the refugee camp. The number of civilians killed in Gaza continues to climb. At least 940 children and 1,032 women have been killed in Gaza since October 7 when Israel launched its retaliatory attack following an invasion by Hamas.

Read more: UK terror threat level 'highly likely' to be raised by Israel-Hamas war

Read more: British girl, 13, who disappeared in Hamas attack has been murdered, family say, while sister, 16, still missing

Israeli air strikes continued to pound Gaza today, even inside the evacuation zone where Israel had told residents to gather in advance of an expected ground offensive.

Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza
Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza. Picture: Getty

Israel appears set to mount a major assault on the northern part of the territory aimed at rooting out Hamas.

Wounded people were rushed to hospital after heavy attacks outside the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, Gaza residents reported.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former health minister, reported that 27 people were killed in Rafah and 30 were killed in Khan Younis.

Israel has carried out unrelenting strikes against Hamas-ruled Gaza since the militant attack on southern Israel last week killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Dozens of Israelis and citizens of other countries were taken captive and brought to Gaza by militants.

The Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700 others in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. The strikes have not stopped Hamas militants from continuing to attack Israel with rockets launched from Gaza.

The combination of air strikes, dwindling necessities caused by Israel's blockade, and Israel's mass evacuation order for the north of the Gaza Strip has thrown the tiny territory's 2.3 million people into upheaval and caused increasing desperation.

More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes, and 60% are now in the approximately eight-mile area south of the evacuation zone, the UN said. Aid workers warned that the territory was near complete collapse with ever-decreasing supplies of water and medicine and with power running out at hospitals.

At the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid were waiting to go into the tiny, densely populated territory, and trapped civilians - many of them Palestinians with dual nationalities - were hoping desperately to get out.

Mr Biden will also travel to Jordan to meet Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict as fighting intensified along Israel's border with Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel for the second time in a week on Monday after a six-country tour through Arab nations, said in Tel Aviv that the US and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

There were few details, but the plan would include "the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way", he said.

In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes searched for bread.

With taps dry, many rationed the little clean water available and others resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water, risking the spread of disease.

The Israeli military said it was trying to clear civilians for their safety ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in Gaza's north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels and rocket launchers. Much of Hamas' military infrastructure is in residential areas.

Israel evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Israel fought a vicious month-long war with Hezbollah in 2006 that ended in a stalemate and a tense detente between the two sides.

Speaking to the Israeli Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah: "Don't test us in the north. Don't make the mistake of the past. Today, the price you will pay will be far heavier."

Soon after he spoke, the Knesset floor was evacuated as rockets headed toward Jerusalem. Sirens in Tel Aviv prompted US and Israeli officials to take shelter in a bunker, officials said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Baptist hospital in Gaza has been hit, authorities claim

Hundreds killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian Health Ministry claims

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Britney Spears says she had an abortion after Justin Timberlake told her ‘he didn’t want to be a father’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump returns to civil fraud trial in New York

France School Attack

French prosecutor says suspect in school stabbing declared allegiance to IS

Humza Yousaf has pledge to freeze council tax in his first SNP conference speech as leader.

Humza Yousaf freezes council tax as he makes spending pledges of more than £1bn

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine claims major strike on Russian airfields as long-range missiles provided

Rachael Leader is mourning the death of her daughter Oria

'I wish I had more time with her': First Dates Hotel star tells of 'numbness' after daughter killed by dad in 'murder-suicide'
Israel Palestinians

Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza

The woman was attacked by her newly-adopted XL Bully dog, which had to be destroyed

Woman, 60, mauled by one-year-old 40kg XL Bully she adopted ‘less than a month ago’

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Hezbollah fighters killed as tensions flare along Lebanon and Israel border

France Versailles Evacuated

Palace of Versailles evacuated again amid heightened alert level in France

The threat level could rise, LBC has been told

UK terror threat level 'highly likely' to be raised by Israel-Hamas war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin meets Hungary’s PM in first meeting with EU leader since Ukraine invasion

Alicia Keys has faced backlash after a post she shared online.

Alicia Keys insists paraglider reference in online post ‘completely unrelated’ to Hamas attacks amid fan controversy

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family were appealing the demolition notice at a hearing today

Captain Tom Foundation set to close as daughter's lawyer admits it's 'unlikely to continue'

Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed

Peter Bone has Tory whip removed after bullying and sexual misconduct allegations against staff

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Elections

Polish president urged to make ‘fast decisions’ after opposition’s election win

Goldman Sachs Results

Goldman Sachs sees earnings plunge by a third

Nadia El-Nakla embraces her husband, Humza Yousaf, on stage at the SNP conference.

Humza Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Nakla reveals her family trapped in Gaza were 'hit by a drone'
G.M. Logo on Headquarters

US regulators probe self-driving vehicles over fears for pedestrians

The Commissioner was speaking at an event with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

‘We can’t wait another six months’: Met Chief urges phone companies to take action to prevent thefts
Greta Thunberg has been arrested

Greta Thunberg arrested and dragged into van by police after giving speech to eco protesters in London demo
Storm Babet is expected to being extremely heavy rain

Storm Babet weather warnings upgraded to amber with warnings of flash floods and gale force winds
Citibank sacked its employee for gross misconduct.

Citibank employee sacked after insisting two meals claimed on expenses were ‘just for him’ loses unfair dismissal case
Israel Palestinians

Mother of Israeli woman in Hamas hostage video appeals for her release

Cops have offered a £5,000 reward

Police hunt for BMW driver who smashed into mother pushing pram in west London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit