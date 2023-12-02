Snow chaos across UK as icy blasts causes widespread disruption as Cumbria declares major incident on roads

2 December 2023, 21:17 | Updated: 2 December 2023, 21:19

Snow and freezing temperatures is causing disruption across much of the UK as Cumbria Police declare a major incident - warning that rural communities could be cut off by the weather.
Snow and freezing temperatures is causing disruption across much of the UK as Cumbria Police declare a major incident - warning that rural communities could be cut off by the weather. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Snow and freezing temperatures is causing disruption across much of the UK as Cumbria Police declare a major incident - warning that rural communities could be cut off by the weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria throughout Saturday, saying 10-15cm of snow is possible in some areas before showers begin to ease overnight.

The weather service added there was a "good chance that some rural communities could become cut off" and power cuts were likely, with the potential for other services, such as mobile phone coverage, to be affected.

Cumbria Police declared a major incident on Saturday night because of heavy snowfall on the county's roads and said people should only travel where necessary.

The force said a multi-agency response was ongoing on Saturday evening to "minimise the challenges that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county's road network".

Windermere Village Cumbria
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in Cumbria throughout Saturday, saying 10-15cm of snow is possible in some areas before showers begin to ease overnight. Picture: Alamy

Cumbria Police said the M6 southbound between J38 and J37 was blocked due to jackknifed lorries and that the A595 between Millom and Furness was impassable.

National Highways said it was also dealing with a large number of stranded vehicles on Saturday evening, particularly on the M6 between J38 and J40.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice from midnight until 11am on Sunday in Cumbria and north Lancashire, stating that a "few snow flurries may continue into the early hours of Sunday, but the main hazard will be refreezing of any melted snow, or freezing of lying snow".

The weather service said Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland regions of Scotland were likely to see the lowest temperatures on Saturday night, with minus 12C possible in some valleys in these regions.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "Snow could be heavy at times across Cumbria with the odd rumble of thunder... 10-15cm of snow is possible before showers begin to ease overnight.

The Pentland Regional Park in Scotland
The Pentland Regional Park in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

"A low pressure system will bring less cold but more unsettled weather for southern parts of the UK from tonight onwards, although northern areas will continue (to be) cold with wintry showers and sharp overnight frosts.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United were forced to drive to Newcastle for their late kick-off at St James's Park after snow led their flight north being cancelled.

Manchester United's difficulties came as snow and icy weather disrupts flights and other travel arrangements across much of the UK.

Temperatures have dropped to below zero in many parts of the country, and the mercury could fall to -12C overnight.

Glasgow Airport suspended flights until 8.40am because of the heavy snow. Flights resumed later on Saturday morning.

An FA Cup football match and Scottish Premiership games were also called off, while a horse racing event was also scrapped because of the freezing conditions.

Snow in Glasgow, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight.
Snow in Glasgow, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. Picture: Alamy
A view of Corgarff Castle in Scotland
A view of Corgarff Castle in Scotland. Picture: Getty
The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead
The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Saturday, Cumbria Police said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area, particularly in the Bowness and Grizedale areas, because of snow.

Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said: "Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county's roads.

"We are working at pace, to help clear roads so those currently affected can get moving.

"I would urge anybody considering travelling in Cumbria tonight, to only do so if necessary. The cold temperatures forecast will make road conditions even more difficult."

Glasgow Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Saturday morning, with the transport hub posting on X, formerly Twitter, at 7.24am that it was doing so because of "heavier than forecast snow".

At 10.20am, the airport posted: "Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules."

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions - the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber - until December 5, meaning "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

45 Legia Warsaw supporters charged after violence at Villa Park on Thursday saw police officers pelted with missiles before a Europa Conference League match with Aston Villa.

Villa Park violence sees 46 Legia Warsaw supporters charged at special court session in Birmingham

A Lufthansa aircraft parked at the snow-covered Munich airport in Germany

Snowstorm brings Munich airport to standstill and hits travel in central Europe

Petro Poroshenko

Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet Hungarian PM

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza

England have been drawn against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia at next summer's European Championships - as Gareth Southgate looks to go one better than his previous attempt and win the trophy.

England handed dream draw for Euros next summer - with Scotland facing tough fixture against hosts Germany

Around 200 pro-Palestine demonstrators are marching towards Euston after gathering in Camden Town.

Police 'surrounded' and make two arrests at London pro-Palestine march after Israel-Hamas truce expires

Italy Garisenda Tower

Leaning tower cordoned off in Bologna amid collapse fears

Daouda Diallo

Human rights activist abducted in Burkina Faso, group says

Exclusive
'Proportionality does not weigh on numbers' IDF spokesperson Lt Col Peter Lerner said

'Proportionality does not weigh on numbers', IDF spokesman says of civilian deaths in Israel response to Hamas attack

The war is continuing as talks to restart the truce have broken down

Talks to restart Israel-Hamas truce break down, as IDF issues fresh evacuation orders for southern Gaza

Oil refinery

50 oil companies pledge to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030

Manchester United have had to rethink their travel plans

Snow chaos across UK as icy blasts causes widespread disruption, as Manchester United's flight to Newcastle axed

Israel Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza ‘passes 15,200 with women and children making up 70%’

Major Kevin McCool has died aged 32

Tributes pour in for 'exceptional' British army officer, 32, who died while off-duty in Kenya

Queen Mary University of London

Jewish students at east London university 'subjected to Hitler jokes and threats of violence' by other students

Alexei Navalny

Russia brings new charges against jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan were urged to back Charles

Harry and Meghan urged to support Charles and royals amid Archie racism row, as Boris Johnson weighs in
COP28 Climate Summit

Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit

Russia LGBTQ Crackdown

Police raid Moscow gay bars after court labels LGBT+ movement ‘extremist’

Israel Palestinians

Israel intensifies assault on southern Gaza amid fears over civilian deaths

A man died after the blast

Horror as elderly man dies after Edinburgh gas explosion that flattened home, as man and woman rescued
'At least 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted

'Nearly 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted, as IDF pounds south of strip despite fears for civilians
Snow continued to cause disruption on Saturday

Snow chaos as flights suspended, and trains and sports events axed amid -5C temperatures

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh

Two people rescued after house flattened in gas explosion in Edinburgh

Derek Chauvin

George Floyd killer police officer Derek Chauvin 'stabbed 22 times' in prison by former mafia member
Capitol Riot Texas

Appeals court rules lawsuits against Trump over January 6 riot can move forward

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles's relationship with Harry could be beyond repair

King Charles's relationship with Harry 'beyond repair' as Palace considers legal action in Archie race row
Meghan has insisted she didn't leak the names of the royals at the centre of the race scandal to Omid Scobie

Meghan insists she didn't leak names of royals at centre of race row to Endgame author Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit