Brits set to be blanketed in snow next week as Beast from the East blizzard sweeps across the UK, forecasters say

2 March 2023, 20:39

Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Brits could be hit with snow next week, as the cold weather continues to bite across much of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A map published by forecasters WXCharts suggests that snow is strongly likely to hit much of the UK as soon as next Tuesday, while northern parts of the country could be hit with snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures have been dropping in recent weeks after the Met Office recorded a sudden stratospheric warning, the same phenomenon that caused the Beast from the East snowfall in 2018.

The mercury dropped as low as -8.5C in Tulloch in Scotland on Sunday. Benson in South Oxfordshire had temperatures of -6C.

The charts show there is a 65-80% chance of snow hitting the south-east and Midlands at the start of next week, with up to a 95% chance of snowfall in the Scottish highlands.

Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty
Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty
Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty

Snow in parts of Wales, northern and southern England is around 45-65% on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but will still be higher in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office is more cautious on whether snow will hit the UK next week, saying it is too early to make exact predictions.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "This cold air coming in through the weekend is likely to last for most of next week. By the time we get to the following weekend, things turned a little bit milder.

Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty
Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty
Snow could hit the UK next week
Snow could hit the UK next week. Picture: Getty

"But as you can imagine, by this stage, there is a lot of what we call spread. There's still a lot of variation. but that's a pretty strong signal that next week is likely to stay cold for much of the week.

Read more: Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns

Read more: Red alert issued as Mallorca hit by 20 inches of snow as Storm Juliette reaches Balearic Islands

The big question mark is, as I say, whether we see any significant snowfall, whether we get any injection of moisture to combine with that snowfall. So here's what we do know about next week.

"It is likely to be cold, much colder than it is now. When you've got that cold air in place and we've got some other coming together that position of those low pressures, that does increase the chance of some sleet and snow.

"But the detail of where and when, we just don't know at this stage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman reportedly said she stabbed her husband twice on the evening of the Queen's funeral because as she was "upset" about the monarch's death.

Woman stabbed husband twice on evening of Queen's funeral 'because she was upset about monarch's death'

Obit Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump can be sued by injured police over Capitol riots – US justice department

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with manslaughter as cops say baby 'may have died some time ago'

Children protesting

Protests spiral at yet more schools as girls say having to share loos with boys makes them 'vulnerable' and 'uncomfortable'
India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was a "piece of work", the former EU chief said

Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

Heart-rending note claims 'baby's cries' were heard near woods where body of Constance Marten's missing child found

Israel Politics

Netanyahu denounces ‘anarchists’ after protest outside wife’s hair salon

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Norway’s government apologises to Sami reindeer herders after protest

Performers at the show

Rage at drag act for babies, as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine for kids and parents

Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

Egypt Antiquities

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mackey has died aged 56

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'
Germany Ice Cream Insects

German ice cream parlour sells cricket-flavoured ice cream with insects on top

Police missed a significant opportunity to stop terrorist Salman Abedi

MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing
Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'
Andrew is said to be resisting a move to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew 'does not want' to downsize to Frogmore Cottage after King throws out Harry and Meghan
Russia Putin

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

India G20

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Rolf Harris faces a fresh accusation

Rolf Harris sued by woman 'claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 at holiday camp'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit