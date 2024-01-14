Brits in for week of freezing temperatures as snow set to cause 'huge disruption'

By Kieran Kelly

Snow will start falling in the UK today as Brits brace for freezing temperatures following an Arctic blast coming in from the north.

Up to 5cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of Scotland by the end of Sunday, with the Met Office warning of disruption to the roads and public transport.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for snow and ice, covering parts of Scotland and northern Ireland into Tuesday.

There is also a cold health alert in place for the next week, covering the north east of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, south east England and London.

After initially hitting Scotland and northern Ireland, some forecasters have predicted a snow blast for the north of England, where temperatures will be freezing.

"It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland," said Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick.

"Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation.

"The warning is of 2cm to 5cm of snow, throughout the week there is the possibility we will see a build-up of snow."

The forecaster went on: "On Tuesday, we are going to see more rain turning to snow moving east across the country, with more prolonged snow and more accumulations at low levels in the north of Scotland and northern England.

"That's where we could see 5cm or 10cm of snow in low-lying areas. There's a very low chance the south might see a bit of it."

It comes less than two weeks after Britain was hit by Storm Henk, which caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across the country.