Exact days snow to fall and temperatures set to plunge to -5C as new weather warnings issued

More snow is on the way next week, the Met Office has said. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued two new weather warnings for snow and ice next week, with temperatures set to plummet to -5C.

A blast of Arctic air is set to sweep in from the north on Saturday, as temperatures look set to drop below freezing across the country by Sunday.

With that will come two days of snow on Sunday and into Monday, with the Met Office warning roads and railways are likely to be affected.

The first yellow weather warning will come into effect at midnight on Sunday, running for an 48 hours, covering a large portion of Scotland, including Aberdeen and Inverness.

A second weather warning, covering Northern Ireland, will come into effect at 3am on Monday, running until midnight.

The Met Office said: "Showers, increasingly falling as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland."

While the weather warnings are confined to northern Ireland and Scotland at this stage, there could still be some snowfall elsewhere in the UK, particularly in the north west.

"There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week as warmer Atlantic air attempts to push in from the southwest," said Tony Wardle, the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster.

"As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment."

Snowy road in the UK countryside. Picture: Alamy

While the coldest temperatures will be in Scotland, with lows of -5C, it will hover around freezing in other parts of the country, reaching -2C in Manchester and 0C in Birmingham.