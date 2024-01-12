'Substantial snow' to hit Britain next week with -5C temperatures to be 'widespread'

There is going to be more snow for Brits next week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A 'substantial' amount of snow could hit the UK next week, the Met Office has predicted.

A cold blast of air is set to come in from the north on Saturday, with temperatures plummeting into Sunday.

"Much colder arctic air" will move in further on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with Scotland and the north of England to be affected the most.

With that cold blast of air will come snow, which could be potentially "disruptive", according to the Met Office.

Snow in Kent earlier this week. Picture: Getty

"There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week as warmer Atlantic air attempts to push in from the southwest," said Tony Wardle, the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster.

"As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment."

While the coldest temperatures will be in Scotland, with lows of -5C, it will hover around freezing in other parts of the country, reaching -2C in Manchester and 0C in Birmingham.

According to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from January 15 to 24, the continued "unsettled weather" is likely to continue.

Snow And Ice Mark Arrival Of Week-Long Cold Spell In The UK. Picture: Getty

It reads: "There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

"Confidence is low with regards the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.

"Widespread frosts continue to be a feature by night, with a risk of ice in places."