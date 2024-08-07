'Power comes with responsibility': Minister calls on social media firms to use 'significant influence' for social good

Social media companies need to "make a choice" between using their platforms for social good or social harm. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Social media companies need to "make a choice" between using their platforms for social good or social harm, minister for English devolution Jim McMahon has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr McMahon said "power comes with responsibility", warning that social media companies need to do more to prevent people "whipping up hate".

It comes amid an ongoing war of words between X owner Elon Musk and Keir Starmer, after the billionaire businessman claimed "civil war is inevitable" in the UK.

"These social media platforms have the potential to be a huge public good and public benefit in progressing democracy and ideas or they can become places of hate, of hostility, whipping up hate instead of finding solutions," Mr McMahon said.

"I’m afraid too many online platforms do not take their responsibilities seriously for the power that they do have."

He went on to say: "There's a separate issue about the social responsibility that these platforms have given the weight of power that they have.

"I think somebody like Musk – and this goes to anyone with a significant influence or following – they should look at the responsibility they have and make a choice. Either use that for social good or use it for social harm.

"I hope they come down on the right side of that.

"In the end, power comes with responsibility."

Read more: Sir Thomas Winsor says Elon Musk must should stick to "batteries, cars and rockets"

Read more: Starmer reassures communities they 'will be safe' as 6,000 police officers on standby for 30 more far-right rallies

English Devolution Minister Jim McMahon joins Nick Ferrari ahead of further planned riots

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We're moving quickly to implement the Online Safety Act so we can enforce it as soon as possible. To do this, we are required to consult on codes of practice and guidance, after which the new safety duties on platforms will start to become enforceable.

"When the new duties are in force, around the end of this year, tech firms will have three months to assess the risk of illegal content on their platforms, and will then be required to take appropriate steps to stop it appearing, and act quickly to remove it when they become aware of it.

"If tech firms don’t comply, we will have a broad range of enforcement powers at our disposal. These include the power to impose significant financial penalties for breaches of the safety duties.

"We are speaking to relevant social media, gaming and messaging companies now about their responsibilities as a matter of urgency.

"Although platforms' new duties under the Online Safety Act do not come into force until the new year, they can act now – there is no need to wait for new laws to make their sites and apps safer for users."

Sir Tom Winsor: Reiterates call for 'criminal liability' for managers of social media companies

It comes after ex Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Thomas Winsor said social media firms "should be policed vigorously".

He called for the implementation of a licensing system for social media companies operating in the UK.

Addressing comments made by Musk in recent days, the former commander said: "Mr Musk, it seems to me, should stick to batteries, cars and rockets because he's very good at it and leave to the UK authorities the job of dealing with the protection of the safety and security of our communities."

On Tuesday, Musk shared a video of a man getting arrested for making "offensive" Facebook comments, Musk wrote: "Arrested for making comments on Facebook! Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

He even shared a Family Guy meme and joked that Britain might bring back the death penalty for social media posts that offend politicians.

He then responded to an offensive cartoon on so-called "two-tier policing" saying: "It does seem one-sided."

The businessman also posted a video of a gang in balaclavas waving Palestine flags storming The Clumsy Swan in Birmingham, where windows were smashed and drinkers were attacked last night.

Musk tweeted footage of the pub attack and tagged the Prime Minister with the caption: "Why aren’t all communities protected in Britain, Keir Starmer?" He also pinned it to his profile so it is the first thing his 193 million followers see when on his page.

Violence across the UK has continued to escalate in recent days, with the PM having chaired two emergency Cobra meetings to plan a response with senior ministers and police representatives.

Reacting to Musk's 'civil war' comments earlier this week the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

The PM has announced a "standing army" of specialist officers who will be on hand to deal with the unfolding disorder.

During the Monday Cobra meeting, he said police were working with National Crime Agency to tackle criminality and bot activity online over fears state actors are involved.

Downing Street concluded that social media firms needed an immediate response to disinformation and the government will consider a wider framework in due course.

It also confirmed that 70 extra prosecutors would be on hand this weekend to charge and 60 remand courts have been made available.

Read more: Home Secretary warns rioters should prepare to swap summer holidays for 'a knock on the door and a police cell'

Read more: Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

"Anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law," Starmer's spokesperson said.

The added: "Online platforms have a responsibility."