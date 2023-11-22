'A soldier through and through': Veteran fell 650ft to his death on Armistice Day during charity hike

22 November 2023, 17:58 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 18:01

His funeral is set to take place on 23 November 2023.
His funeral is set to take place on 23 November 2023. Picture: Instagram
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The former soldier turned personal trainer and mountain leader fell around 200 meters in Eryri (Snowdonia) on 11 November, at the same time of the two-minutes Remembrance Day silence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William Onion, 33, was walking with five others on a charity hike in the Crib Goch trail in Eryri, north-west Wales on the mountian, Yr Wydffa, before the rocks beneath him gave way.

Paramedics found his body and pronounced him as dead at 11:20 am

Pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson cited his death to multiple injuries.

Read more: Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

Read more: Daredevil prankster nearly falls to his death as he slips after jumping over canyon barrier

The assistant coroner, Ms Riley, has adjourned the inquest to a further date pending the completion of more investigations.

In a tribute, Mr Onion's father, Alastair, said: "He passed at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, a soldier through and through, a son that no man could have been prouder of.

The former soldier fell on the eleventh hour.
The former soldier fell on the eleventh hour. Picture: Instagram

"I have no words to convey how devastated we are. William fell from Snowdon mountain. He was doing what he loved, he was with friends, that much we are thankful for.

"He was happy, loved and someone that whomever met him, thought the world of him. William we will miss you always."

The family added: "William had a real lust for life and his bright personality impacted anybody who met him, his positivity shone through in his work and the many charity events he arranged."

They have since started a fundriaser to raise money for his funeral costs.

The funeral will be held on 23 November 2023.

"William had a real lust for life and his bright personality impacted anybody who met him", his family said.
"William had a real lust for life and his bright personality impacted anybody who met him", his family said. Picture: Instagram

Mr Onion had previously served in Afghanistan and had climed Mount Everest.

He was raised in Ballymena, Northern Irelend, but later resided in Bournemouth, Dorset.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Border Crossing Explosion

US-Canada border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge

Holiday Travel

Americans hit the roads, railways and airports ahead of Thanksgiving

A huge explosion has been reported at the US-Canada border

'Two dead in attempted terror attack' at Niagara Falls near US-Canada border

Argentina Elections

Sister among key women behind Argentina’s president-elect

Jeremy Hunt unveiled changes to National Insurance on Wednesday

National Insurance cuts: How much more money will you take home each month?

Gary Lineker has sparked a fresh impartiality row

Gary Lineker sparks fresh impartiality row after sharing video of professor who accuses Israel of 'genocide'

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fired ballistic missile towards sea in failed launch, says Seoul

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

Teens may have been lying dead in overturned car for two days after north Wales crash

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Autumn Statement on Wednesday

What the Autumn Statement means for you: How tax cuts will boost your wallet

Jonathan Van-Tam

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says family were threatened with having throats cut in Covid-19 lockdown

Israel Palestinians

Aid groups ready to move in when Gaza ceasefire begins

Kennedy assassination

Reporter remembers the day JFK was assassinated 60 years ago

Javier Milei has said the Falklands are Argentine

Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

The OBR said the tax burden is still at a record high

Percentage of workers’ pay going to taxman still at a record high, warns OBR

Hunt has announced a raft of changes that will boost Brits' wallets

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement key points: National Insurance slashed and living wage rises in boost for squeezed Brits

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start on Thursday morning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’
Hunt has frozen alcohol duty

Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons.

Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Witham has been jailed for life for murdering Ashley Dale

Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream franchise

Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over social media posts criticising Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas
US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

The Israeli government said that 50 hostages held in Gaza will be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

Freed Gaza hostages will arrive in Israel tomorrow as four-day ceasefire with Hamas begins at 8am
The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit