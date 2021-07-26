Son of anti-vax nurse: My mum is too far gone to be helped

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The son of a former nurse who is being investigated by police over a speech in which she compared NHS staff to Nazi war criminals, says his mother is “too far gone” to be helped.

Sebastian Shemirani is the son of conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, who was permanently struck off last month after claiming 5G causes Covid-19 symptoms and spreading vaccine misinformation.

A video circulating on social media shows Ms Shemirani at an anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square referencing the Nuremberg trials and calling for doctors and nurses giving the coronavirus jab to be hanged.

Her son told LBC: "I don’t think my mum is worth responding to directly because... she’s too far gone to change her mind. The only thing you can do is try to persuade other people to step away from what she is advocating for."

He said that she is able to lull people "into this false sense of security" in order to spread her ideas, using Saturday’s rally as an example.

"This rally is a great example of that. She claims that she is doing the rally against vaccine passports, then she hijacks it and uses it to call for executions," he added.

Mr Shemirani said that since he revealed he was getting the vaccine himself, he has been "inundated" with text messages from his mother saying his "DNA is going to be changed" and "that the enzyme is created by the devil himself".

He continued: "There is only one more step in terms of how crazy it can get and that’s people actually getting hurt and that’s what my mum is now calling for."

He also told BBC Radio 4's Today programme his mother should be prosecuted following her speech.

Asked what should happen to her, he said: "Be prosecuted under existing laws, or if there aren't existing laws in place that say that what she is doing is illegal then we should be having a national conversation about what laws we should be bringing in and drafting up legislation for that."

Ms Shemirani has been widely condemned for her speech, including by Downing Street, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and leading nurses.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are working to establish whether any crimes have been committed.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of video circulating online showing a speech that occurred during a rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday July 24. Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made."