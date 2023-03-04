Breaking News

'Sonic boom' heard by hundreds across UK as residents report 'loud bang and ground shakes'

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds of people across the UK have reported hearing a sonic boom, including in Oxford, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

A number of residents have taken to social media to report hearing a 'loud bang' and 'ground shakes', across the south and east of England.

Huw Beavan tweeted: "Sonic boom over Warwickshire, United Kingdom...Did anyone else here it?"

Another user tweeted: "Ok, who heard that massive sonic boom? I live on the border between N Oxfordshire & N Hamptonshire. My entire house shifted, no joke! My heart is still in my mouth."

A third said: "Just had what I believe a sonic boom in Leicester, the house literally shook, heard across Leicestershire."

A sonic boom is a sound which occurs when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

"We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us."

Neighbouring police force in Northamptonshire said: "Police and fire services in Northamptonshire have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the county.

"We would like to reassure people there is no concern, but thank you for contacting us."

Updates to follow.