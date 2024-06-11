South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions

11 June 2024, 12:54

Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea
Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

South Korean troops opened fire recently after North Korean soldiers crossed the border, in a major escalation of hostilities between the neighbouring countries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The longstanding tensions between the two countries have been heightened in recent weeks, with South Korea transmitting aggressive propaganda broadcasts in response to North Korea holding bizarre stunts.

The two countries have a dividing demilitarised zone (DMZ) between them, in the middle of which is the military demarcation line (MDL), which serves as the border.

The incursion across the border by about 30 North Korean troops working in the DMZ took place at about 12.30pm local time on Sunday. South Korean troops fired warning shots in response, and the North Koreans did not return fire.

The South Korean government does not believe the border crossing was a deliberate act of aggression by North Korea.

Read more: North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

Read more: North Korea dumps 260 balloons filled with 'excrement' and rubbish on South

A barbed-wired fence is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 11, 2024 in Paju, South Korea.
A barbed-wired fence is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 11, 2024 in Paju, South Korea. Picture: Getty

"Some North Korean soldiers working within the DMZ on the central front briefly crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL)," the South Korean joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said.

"After our military issued warning broadcasts and warning shots, they retreated northward."

Some of the North Korean troops were carrying construction tools, while others were armed.

The area that the North Koreans crossed is wooded and the MDL is difficult to identify, according to JCS spokesperson Lee Sung Joon. Local media reported that the soldiers had probably got lost.

Border tensions between South Korea and North Korea have been rising
Border tensions between South Korea and North Korea have been rising. Picture: Getty

Lee said: "We believe that they did not intend to invade, considering that they immediately moved northward after the warning broadcasts and warning shots."

The 155-mile long DMZ is the world's most heavily guarded border. It also contains an estimated two million mines.

The two countries were created by the Korean War, which lasted from June 1950-July 1953.

Korea had been part of the Japanese Empire before the Second World War, and was subsequently divided by the US and the Soviet Union.

Although there were plans for it to become its own single, independent country, both South and North Korea formed their own governments in the late 1940s.

A South Korean soldier stands guard near a military facility (R, green box) where loudspeakers dismantled in 2018 used to be, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju on June 11, 2024.
A South Korean soldier stands guard near a military facility (R, green box) where loudspeakers dismantled in 2018 used to be, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju on June 11, 2024. Picture: Getty

North Korea invaded the South in 1950 and the two fought a bloody war, supported by China and the UN respectively, that ended with an armistice in 1953 and the formation of the DMZ.

On Sunday, South Korea resumed anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts from its border loudspeakers in response to the North's recent launches of balloons carrying manure and rubbish across the border.

South Korea said North Korea has installed its own border loudspeakers in response but has not turned them on yet.

North Korea has said its balloon campaign was in response to South Korean activists' launches of their own balloons to drop propaganda leaflets critical of leader Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, USB sticks with K-pop songs and South Korean drama shows, and other items in North Korea.

North Korea's propaganda village Kaepoong is seen from the Unification Observation Platform, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) o
North Korea's propaganda village Kaepoong is seen from the Unification Observation Platform, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) o. Picture: Getty

North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its political system, as most of its 26 million people have no official access to foreign news.

On Sunday night, Mr Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, warned of "a new response" if South Korea continued its loudspeaker broadcasts and refused to stop civilian leafletting campaigns.

The tit-for-tat over speakers and balloons - both Cold War-style psychological warfare - has deepened tensions between the Koreas as talks over the North's nuclear ambitions have remained stalled for years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden departs from federal court

Jurors to resume deliberations in gun case against Hunter Biden

The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather.

It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

Rishi Sunak has pledged more tax cuts in the Tory manifesto

Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch

Two men and two women left the North Wales pub

Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday

Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested

China Cornell Instructors Attacked

Man arrested over stabbing of four US college instructors in Chinese park

Malawi-Vice-President-Missing-Plane

Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk at the start of the recovery conference in Berlin, Germany

Zelensky appeals for help with Ukraine’s energy network at recovery conference

Over a hundred people were treated in a Bangkok hospital

Injured Singapore Airlines air turbulence passengers offered $10,000 in compensation

Russian troops prepare a missile launcher for joint Russian-Belarusian drills intended to train the military to use tactical nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus launch second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip s

Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups may have committed war crimes – UN

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments

Israeli military officers march in the Palestinians Al Fara’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid

Hamas commander killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Gary Glitter

Gary Glitter ordered to pay more than £500,000 to woman he sexually abused as a child

Victoria Cilliers survived falling 4,000 feet

Inside the world of parachute murder plotter who was jailed for life for trying to kill his wife

Soldiers of 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard pose for a photo at the 155mm self-propelled gun M109 Paladin at the front line, near Kreminna

US lifts weapons ban on controversial Ukrainian military unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thai rescuer carries a survived chicken from a fire at the Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, Thailand

Fire at famous Thailand market kills hundreds of caged animals

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died.

Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’
Acting detective inspector Andrew Saunders gives a media update on the search for Tom Phillips and his children

New Zealand renews search for father who vanished into forest with children

The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, greets government officials upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9

Soldiers in Malawi search forests for missing plane carrying vice president

James Lawson speaks in Murfreesboro in 2015

US civil rights hero James Lawson dies aged 95

Tory Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride was put on the spot by an LBC listener from a "Blue Wall" constituency rained down a barrage of complaints about soaring mortgages, the NHS crisis, crumbling schools and roads, and dentist shortages.

'Why would anyone sane vote for the Tories?': Minister put on the spot with barrage of complaints from LBC listener
US President Joe Biden has sparked concerns after he appeared to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebrations at the White House on Monday.

President Joe Biden sparks concerns after he appears to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebration
Former US president Donald Trump

Judge strikes wording from Trump documents case but will not dismiss charges

The comic book content creator had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter dead at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024
Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit