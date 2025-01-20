Southport knifeman's ricin 'killed my cat', neighbour of Axel Rudakubana claims

20 January 2025, 16:03 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 16:04

The neighbour of Axel Rudakubana has claimed ricin he produced led to the death of her cat
The neighbour of Axel Rudakubana has claimed ricin he produced led to the death of her cat. Picture: Getty/Merseyside Police

By Flaminia Luck

A neighbour of the Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has claimed the biological toxin, ricin, produced by the teenager fatally poisoned her cat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rudakubana pleaded guilty to carrying out the knife attack which claimed the lives of three young girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven - and trying to kill eight others.

Caroline McDonald, 50, told the Telegraph she was heartbroken when her cat Jo Jo died less than 24 hours after police found him in a forensics tent outside the terrorist next door's home.

Merseyside Police found the toxin during a search of Rudakubana’s home and that it presented “a low risk to the public”.

Mrs McDonald said that nearly a month after officers first discovered the substance, a plain-clothed officer warned her that Jo Jo “kept going into the forensic tent and possibly got into the house”.

The next day, her pet was rushed to the vet after foaming from the mouth. He had a seizure and was then euthanised.

Banks, lancashire
Caroline McDonald was told her cat “kept going into the forensic tent and possibly got into the house” of Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

‘Police lied to us’

Mrs McDonald has also claimed she was lied to by police - and that she hasn't received an apology.

She said: “I’m angry that the police lied to us.

"They sent an inspector round to the house and lied to my face saying there was nothing toxic or hazardous found next door - that was an outright lie.

“It might have a low risk to a human, but it wasn’t a low risk to my cat. We would have kept the cats in if they had been honest.

"That’s what annoys me, there’s not been an apology.

“I believe the police have been keeping information detrimental to our health from us and on the balance of probability my cat has been poisoned due to the chemical risk next door..to which he was exposed to by entering the forensic tent and house.”

Today, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana admitted to the murder of three young girls and trying to kill eight others
Today, the 18-year-old admitted to the murder of three young girls and trying to kill eight others. Picture: Merseyside Police

'Hit list'

Since the attack, it has since emerged that Rudakubana broke into his former school and tried to attack fellow pupils with a hockey stick after he was expelled for carrying a knife.

The teen was permanently excluded from the Range High School in Formby after he was caught with a blade in the classroom when he was aged 13.

He was sent to a pupil referral unit in Lancashire but returned to his former school armed with a weapon and a “hit list” of students he wanted to attack.

Pupils were locked in their classrooms during the incident and Rudakubana was only prevented from causing serious injury when he was physically tackled to the ground by the headmaster.

Read more: Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

x
Previously, Rudakubana broke into Range High School, Formby, and tried to attack fellow pupils with a hockey stick. Picture: Google

Describing Rudakubana's attempted hockey-stick attack on his former classmates, one pupil said how the teenager had a "hit list of people he wanted to hurt".

He said: “Because he was an ex-student a teacher had let him into the building thinking he was still at the school.

"He came in with a hockey stick and was running around the corridors trying to beat everyone up.

"He had a hit list of people he didn’t like and wanted to hurt.”

“He ran down to the language block and he was trying to find [a boy] specifically, I think, with a hockey stick, and he was trying to attack him with it. So then our headteacher had to jump on him and kind of escort him out.”

A third friend said: “We were walking around the corridors and the next minute, you know, I just saw a big bright yellow coat running towards me. And then he went to hit [a boy] over the head with the stick.

“But luckily the headteacher tackled him to the ground and then he was just on the floor with the headteacher on top of him.”

Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand
Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Rudakubana spoke aloud in court for the first time

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the attack, admitted the murders of the girls as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.

Rudakubana also admitted production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29 and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Summer riots which saw violence across the country were sparked by the stabbings.

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed
(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

At the trial at Liverpool Crown Court today, he refused to stand when asked to by the court clerk and judge after entering court and did not reply when he was asked to confirm his name.

Stan Reiz KC, defending, approached the dock to speak to the defendant and Rudakubana nodded in response to him.

Mr Reiz confirmed there was no dispute that the defendant was Rudakubana and he could hear what was being said.

Judge Mr Justice Goose said: "And he is choosing not to speak?"

Mr Reiz said: "Yes, my lord."He then asked for the indictment to be put to the defendant again.

After a brief, inaudible interaction with the defendant, Mr Reiz asked for the charges to be put again to Rudakubana.

Wearing a face mask, seated with his head almost touching his knees, Rudakubana replied, "guilty" to each of the 16 counts on the indictment.

Mr Justice Goose has ordered Rudakubana be sentenced on Thursday.

He told the killer: "You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence equivalent will be imposed upon you.

Court artist sketch of Rudakubana, 18, appearing on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court
Rudakubana spoke aloud in court for the first time today. Picture: Alamy

'No sign of remorse'

Speaking outside court following the guilty pleas entered by Axel Rudakubana, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said: "This was an unspeakable attack - one which left an enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness.

"At the start of the school holidays, a day which should have been one of carefree innocence; of children enjoying a dance workshop and making friendship bracelets, became a scene of the darkest horror as Axel Rudakubana carried out his meticulously planned rampage.

"It is clear that this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence.

"He has shown no sign of remorse.

"The prosecution was determined to prove his guilt and I am deeply grateful that today's plea has spared the families at the heart of this case the pain of having to relive their ordeal through a trial.

"Today, our thoughts are with all those whose lives were altered by what happened on that day.

"Most of all, we think of Elsie, Bebe, and Alice - the three beautiful young girls whose lives were cut short - and wish strength and courage to the families who loved and cherished them."

A prison van escorted by a police leaves court following the guilty plea
A prison van escorted by a police leaves court following the guilty plea. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash

Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

Trump Inauguration

In pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife

Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display

British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy

Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump

Melania Trump has launched her own 'meme coin.'

Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency valued at £1.4 billion just minutes after launching

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schoolboy, 14, was attacked by machete-wielding youths 'almost instantaneously' after spotting him on bus

Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus
Axel Rudakubana, 18, has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering three young girls in a knife attack

Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport
Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

The Chinese dignitary meets JD Vance

Chinese president’s envoy meets with Vance and Musk on the eve of inauguration

Ms Tice meets the Syrian leader

Mother of missing journalist Austin Tice says Trump team offered help in search

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly

Eight die in fire at home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV reports

Stevens died at just 10 years old.

Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse
'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News