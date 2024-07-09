Breaking News

Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

Spanish police have given update on the search for the missing British teenager Jay Slater.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay, 19, has been missing since June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife.

A source close to the Spanish civil guard said they are "not giving up hope" of finding Jay, who is “missing feared dead”.

Asked about whether the status of the investigation, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “The investigation is ongoing and several lines of inquiry are being pursued.”

