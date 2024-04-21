Spice Girls reunite at Victoria Beckham's lavish 50th birthday party attended by A-list guests

The video shared to Instagram was captured by David Beckham. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

By Flaminia Luck

Victoria Beckham has shared a video of the five members of the Spice Girls singing and dancing along to 'Stop' at her 50th birthday party.

The lavish party held at Oswald's in Mayfair was attended by plenty of famous guests such as Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Charlotte Tilbury, Gary Neville and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The video - recorded by her husband and former England star David Beckham - shows Emma, Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria going back to their girl group roots.

The former singer turned fashion powerhouse turned 50 on Wednesday and has been celebrating her achievments throughout the week.

Beforehand, the famous couple and their four children — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — posed for a picture in their £30million home in west London.

Birthday girl Victoria wore a green, floor-length gown, with organza detail, and diamond jewellery.

Despite her broken foot, she used crutches so she could wear white stiletto heels to complete the look.

The party had over 100 guests and reportedly cost around £250,000.

Other guests included actress Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Tom Cruise seen leaving the lavish event. Picture: Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was also a guest. Picture: Getty

Husband David, 48, paid tribute to Victoria and wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife...

"As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.

"Posh spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them...

"They love you beyond words, we all love you so much.

"Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit."

It comes following the announcement that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple, known as Posh and Becks, titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury was at the event. Picture: Getty