Spring Covid booster jab to be offered to over 75s and vulnerable this week

20 March 2022, 00:00

Sajid Javid said the spring booster jab will help "top up their protection against this virus".
Sajid Javid said the spring booster jab will help "top up their protection against this virus". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The elderly and vulnerable will be offered another coronavirus booster jab from this week to maintain their protection against the virus, the NHS has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Care home residents, people who are 75 and over, and the immunosuppressed aged 12 and over will be contacted from this week to come forward for their spring booster jab.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the top-up jab would help those at the highest risk of serious Covid maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

Around 600,000 people will be invited to book their dose this week, with a total of around five million people expected to be given the jab, the health service said.

"Our phenomenal vaccination programme has saved countless lives and built a wall of defence which has allowed us to learn to live with Covid," Mr Javid said.

"Following the massive success of the rollout so far, we are now offering over-75s and the most vulnerable a spring booster dose to top up their protection against this virus."

Read more: Putin in 'panic' over revolution in Moscow as hypersonic missiles launched in Ukraine

People will be contacted when it is their time to come forward for the vaccine and, once they have an invitation, they will be able to book their appointment through the National Booking System either online or by calling NHS 119.

Local NHS teams will also be administering the jab in care homes.

Adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with any eligible people aged between 12 and 18 offered the Pfizer vaccine.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: "The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has not stopped in its efforts to protect people from coronavirus - around five million of the most vulnerable people will be eligible for a spring dose and from tomorrow, we will start giving eligible groups their additional top up in protection.

Read more: Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brexit vote and Brits resisting 'wokeness'

"We have protected millions of people at speed thanks to the efforts of our staff, aided by volunteers. They will once again rise to the next challenge.

"There is no need to contact the NHS - when you are eligible for your 'spring boost' of protection, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of hundreds of vaccination sites across the country."

All remaining Covid restrictions were scrapped at the end of February including the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive.

Boris Johnson hailed the move a "moment of pride" as he axed all remaining measures.

The government also scrapped mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care staff in a dramatic U-turn.

The mandate was revoked on March 15 - meaning NHS staff no longer need to be vaccinated by April 1, and care home staff who lost their jobs as a result of the policy will be able to work once more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Call 999 immediately if you see Maher Maaroufe, 22.

Manhunt launched in murder probe after death of student, 19, at London flats

A fire has broken out in the Wirral.

Video shows 'wall of flames' sweep across Wirral marshland as homes evacuated

Sean Cowie was caught hanging out of a BMW window in the drive-by shooting.

Shocking moment drive-by shooter opens fire from BMW window near primary school

Protests have been held across London in support of Child Q.

'Traumatised' black schoolgirl wrongly strip-searched to sue Met Police

Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool, where he compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to Brits voting for Brexit.

Outrage as Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brits voting for Brexit

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference

Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell

Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde, pose together in protest

Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana, at the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

William and Kate land in Belize after cancelling village trip amid 'colonialism' backlash

The MoD believes Russia will step up its attacks on civilian targets

Russia likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Ministry of Defence warns

Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile to strike targets in Ukraine

Putin in 'panic' over revolution in Moscow as hypersonic missiles launched in Ukraine

P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

'It was horrible': P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''

Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

The inside of one of the tombs

Recently discovered 4,700-year-old tombs go on display in Egypt
Boyko Borissov

Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov released from custody without charge
Federico Aramburu

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris
Baker with peace bread

Italian baker makes loaves in Ukrainian colours for refugees

Devastated Ukrainian street

American who died in Russian attack was taking medicine to his partner
An unhappy Afghan man

Afghanistan is world’s most unhappy country, says UN report

A crater in Mariupol

Heavy fighting sees Russian troops move closer to capturing crucial port
Missing Osprey Norway

Four US marines killed in Arctic Circle aircraft crash

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police