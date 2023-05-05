St John Ambulance prepares for duty at Coronation of King Charles III, continuing a long tradition of royal service

5 May 2023, 05:11

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London
Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London. Picture: St John Ambulance
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

As thousands of people flock to the capital for the much-anticipated coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6th, a team of 300 St John Ambulance volunteers will be on hand to ensure their safety.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the charity, will be stationed at 21 pop-up treatment centres across London.

Alongside them, Cycle Responders and ambulance crews will provide medical assistance to anyone in need.

St John Ambulance Chief Executive Martin Houghton-Brown, who is also a qualified first aider and volunteer, will be among the team.

He said: "We are deeply honoured to have HM The King as the Sovereign Head of our charity, and we consider serving the public at Royal events a special part of our first aid duties. Every one of our volunteers will be trained and equipped to help the public, should they need us."

Read more: Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers

Read more: How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

Earlier today the government announced everyone actively contributing and supporting the Coronation, which includes people in the choir, police officers, military and St John Ambulance personnel, as well as people overseeing the organisation side, will be eligible for the King Charles Coronation medal.

More than 400,000 people are to receive a medal in recognition of their contribution to the King's Coronation
More than 400,000 people are to receive a medal in recognition of their contribution to the King's Coronation. Picture: DCMS

A total of 80 cadets, including 17-year-old Cadet of the Year winner Kyle Dean-Curtis, will provide medical treatment at the Coronation. Another 50 cadets have been invited by Their Majesties to watch the service at St Margaret’s Westminster.

St John Ambulance has a rich history of service to the Royal Family, with several volunteers participating in other notable events such as The Trooping the Colour and the Coronation of Princess Elizabeth in 1953.

In recent years, thousands of volunteers have worked tirelessly to keep the public safe during the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth, and round-the-clock support was given to crowds queuing to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Read more: Coronation Concert: What time is it and how long is it on for?

St John volunteers have been on hand for Royal events since the charity was formed
St John volunteers have been on hand for Royal events since the charity was formed. Picture: Getty

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance's Medical Director, has issued advice for those traveling to London for the Coronation: "If you’re out and about in London during the Coronation this weekend or enjoying a street party in your local area, please keep yourself safe by planning ahead. Bring food and plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Wear comfortable shoes, and pack blister plasters too, if you’re expecting to be standing for a long time. If we’re lucky with the weather, please make sure you wear sunscreen and a hat. Consider bringing an umbrella-this can be used to help shade you from the sun or rain."

Dr. Thomas also advised people to carry their medicines or a copy of their prescription, particularly if they have a pre-existing medical condition. She also suggested that anyone who feels unwell or injured should head to a St John Ambulance treatment centre or first aid point where the volunteers will be happy to help.

On Sunday evening, St John volunteers will continue to support the public at the Coronation Concert, which promises to be a star-studded event at Windsor Castle.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The King wears various medals and uniforms

King Charles military service and career: What medals does he have?

Serbia Shootings

Eight killed and 13 injured in drive-by shooting in Serbia

Exclusive
Sexual assault survivor and former police officer Gemma MacRae accused Police Scotland of failing to tackle a systemic culture of sexism

'You feel gaslit': Nearly 180 sexual and domestic abuse claims against Police Scotland officers yet to be addressed

Australia WikiLeaks

Australian leader says nothing served by US still pursuing Julian Assange

APTOPIX Serbia School Shooting

Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

The regeneration project led to the demise of the Conservative administration - after they were accused of deceptively trying to complete the controversial felling

Labour takes control of Plymouth council - after Conservative administration 'tree massacre' in city centre

Shell were slammed for their swelling profits while forcing pre-payment meters on their customers

Shell slammed for force-installing 4,000 pre-pay meters despite £32bn mega-profits

Former MP Ann Widdecombe branded the move 'absurd'

'Daft' theatre bosses slap trigger warning on production of Pygmalion, classic play that inspired My Fair Lady

Members of the RMT union backed at least six more months of strike action

Railway chaos looms as strikes set to drag on for another six months, as RMT union members vote for more walkouts

Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers

Voters had to bring ID to cast their vote for the first time today

Voter ID is 'a load of rubbish': Frustrated voters turned away from local elections for not having right documents

Shooting scene in Georgia

Gunman shoots two relatives and McDonald’s worker before killing himself

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4

Mass shooter kills mother and grandmother in Georgia before gunning down his boss at McDonald's

Live
Results are coming in as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak seek to get a clear view on the mood of the country

Local Elections 2023 Live: Tories lose control of seven councils as Labour makes key gains in early results

The Admiral Grigorovich is one of the warships believed to be apart of the flotilla.

Royal Navy deploys warship as Russia sends Armada to ‘disrupt coronation weekend’

Carrie Fisher face at el Capital theatre

Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince perfoming

Prince to have highway named after him in home city of Minneapolis

Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'
Tyre Nichols-Lawsuit

Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

The little girl is in a critical condition in hospital in Mallorca

British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over
Fox News billboard

Fox News fights legal bid by rival media to reveal details of defamation payoff

Ed Sheeran shed tears of relief after winning his court case

Ed Sheeran 'shed tears of relief' after court rules he did not copy Marvin Gaye when making Thinking Out Loud
E Jean Carroll

Trump described rape accuser as ‘nut job’ and ‘mentally sick’, court told

Stephen Tompkinson appeared for the second day of his court trial today.

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson 'punched drunk man leaving him with traumatic head injuries while in dressing gown'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate
David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect, 59, detained under Mental Health Act after 'throwing shotgun cartridges into grounds'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne at the races wearing a cream hat and pearl earrings alongside a picture of her in her military uniform riding a horsr

What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

Kate was enamoured by a Royal fan's dog on her pub trip today.

Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit
King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit