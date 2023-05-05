St John Ambulance prepares for duty at Coronation of King Charles III, continuing a long tradition of royal service

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London. Picture: St John Ambulance

By EJ Ward

As thousands of people flock to the capital for the much-anticipated coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6th, a team of 300 St John Ambulance volunteers will be on hand to ensure their safety.

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the charity, will be stationed at 21 pop-up treatment centres across London.

Alongside them, Cycle Responders and ambulance crews will provide medical assistance to anyone in need.

St John Ambulance Chief Executive Martin Houghton-Brown, who is also a qualified first aider and volunteer, will be among the team.

He said: "We are deeply honoured to have HM The King as the Sovereign Head of our charity, and we consider serving the public at Royal events a special part of our first aid duties. Every one of our volunteers will be trained and equipped to help the public, should they need us."

Earlier today the government announced everyone actively contributing and supporting the Coronation, which includes people in the choir, police officers, military and St John Ambulance personnel, as well as people overseeing the organisation side, will be eligible for the King Charles Coronation medal.

More than 400,000 people are to receive a medal in recognition of their contribution to the King's Coronation. Picture: DCMS

A total of 80 cadets, including 17-year-old Cadet of the Year winner Kyle Dean-Curtis, will provide medical treatment at the Coronation. Another 50 cadets have been invited by Their Majesties to watch the service at St Margaret’s Westminster.

St John Ambulance has a rich history of service to the Royal Family, with several volunteers participating in other notable events such as The Trooping the Colour and the Coronation of Princess Elizabeth in 1953.

In recent years, thousands of volunteers have worked tirelessly to keep the public safe during the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth, and round-the-clock support was given to crowds queuing to pay their respects to the late Queen.

St John volunteers have been on hand for Royal events since the charity was formed. Picture: Getty

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance's Medical Director, has issued advice for those traveling to London for the Coronation: "If you’re out and about in London during the Coronation this weekend or enjoying a street party in your local area, please keep yourself safe by planning ahead. Bring food and plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Wear comfortable shoes, and pack blister plasters too, if you’re expecting to be standing for a long time. If we’re lucky with the weather, please make sure you wear sunscreen and a hat. Consider bringing an umbrella-this can be used to help shade you from the sun or rain."

Dr. Thomas also advised people to carry their medicines or a copy of their prescription, particularly if they have a pre-existing medical condition. She also suggested that anyone who feels unwell or injured should head to a St John Ambulance treatment centre or first aid point where the volunteers will be happy to help.

On Sunday evening, St John volunteers will continue to support the public at the Coronation Concert, which promises to be a star-studded event at Windsor Castle.