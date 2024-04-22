Crackdown on stalkers: Government announces stronger protections for victims against abusers

Stalking orders will be made easier to obtain as the Government cracks down on the crime in order to protect victims. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Stalking orders will be made easier to obtain as the Government cracks down on the crime in order to protect victims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Government will allow police to lower the standard needed to implement stalking protection orders to allow victims to be protected from abusers.

Police will no longer have to meet the criminal standard of evidence to apply for the orders - and will instead have to meet the lower civil standard.

Read More: Laura Woods left 'in real fear' after football fan stalker sent her 'dark' messages for years and threatened to kill dog

Read More: Crossbow attacker shot dead by police after 'trying to break into London home' named as 30-year-old 'stalker'

Victims minister Laura Farris said the changes would make "a big difference to how easily victims can access protection".

She said: "Stalking is a complex form of abuse, and it can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and their families. Sadly, it can end in the most tragic circumstances.

Victims minister Laura Farris said the changes would make "a big difference to how easily victims can access protection". Picture: Alamy

"We must continue to treat stalking with the utmost gravity. Having doubled the maximum sentence and introduced a new civil order to protect victims, we know there is more we must do."

In 2017, the Government increased the maximum sentence for the most serious kinds of stalking from five years to 10 years.

Monday's guidance states it is "likely" that courts will accept the lower civil standard of proof when deciding to grant SPOs, relying on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of "beyond reasonable doubt".

Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris takes part in a media interview during a visit. Picture: Alamy

That assessment is based on a case about anti-social behaviour orders from 2003.

Emma Lingley-Clark, chief executive of charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, welcomed the changes, saying the previous standard had been "a barrier to victims getting immediate protection when they need it the most".

Ms Lingley-Clark also called for an increase in the use of SPOs across the country and said police officers' understanding of the orders needed to be improved.

Monday's announcement comes at the start of National Stalking Awareness Week, and Ms Farris is set to visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which the Home Office funds with £160,000 per year.