Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

20 May 2022, 14:16

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson has become a French citizen
Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson has become a French citizen . Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson has become a French citizen after having his application approved by officials.

The 81-year-old said he was "absolutely delighted" to have his application for French citizenship accepted after applying for a passport in 2020.

The justice ministry in Paris confirmed the application made at the end of 2020 "had been successful", and the former-Member of the European Parliament (MEP) would be invited to an official ceremony.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Johnson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to hear this.

“If it’s true, I’m absolutely delighted we seem to have made some progress on that I shall very much look forward to visiting the French consulate in London.”

He added: “It means a lot — of course it doesn’t mean I’m renouncing my British citizenship."

Stanley Johnson has six children: Boris, Rachel, Leo, Julia, Jo, and Maximilian.

He had campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, while his son Boris led the leave campaign. Since the referendum, he has expressed his support for Brexit.

Johnson Snr confirmed he'd applied for a French passport as Britain’s Brexit transition period was ending on 31 December 2020.

At the time, he said: “It’s not a question of becoming French. If I understood correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was entirely French, and her grandfather too. So for me it’s a matter of claiming what I already have.

“I will always be European, that’s for sure. You can’t tell the English ‘you’re not European’.

"Europe is more than the single market, it’s more than the European Union. That said, to have a link like that with the EU is important.”

Read More: Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Read More: Plans to tear up NI post-Brexit deal 'won't get through Lords', says former justice sec

Johnson has ties to France through his mother, Irene Williams who was born in Versailles. Johnson was born in Cornwall and has his main home in the UK, but speaks fluent French.

Johnson became one of the first UK civil servants to work in Brussels after Britain joined the EU – then the European Economic Community – in 1973.

He previously served as a Conservative MEP over forty years ago for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984.

France's justice ministry said in a statement: "Based on the facts in his application, and without a refusal by the justice minister, Mr Stanley Johnson acquired French nationality on 18th May, 2022.

"This decision concerns only Mr Stanley Johnson and does not extend to his descendants."

There had been a six-month period in which the justice ministry could object to the application, but that has since passed.

French law usually stops the offspring of citizens successfully claiming nationality if they have been abroad for over 50 years without making use of their rights. This is known in France as loss of nationality through désuétude, or disuse.

Read More: Caller who voted Brexit for 'less bureaucracy' has goods held 'hostage' and stock delayed

stan
Stanley Johnson attended he UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last year. Picture: Alamy

But, a clause does mean a person can be considered if they prove "concrete ties of a cultural, professional, economic or family nature."

Around 3,100 British people gained French nationality in 2020, according to Eurostat. This made France the second most popular choice for acquiring European citizenship, with Germany topping the list.

Stanley Johnson had previously campaigned for Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, putting him at odds with his son Boris Johnson who was London Mayor at the time.

But, since the referendum, Johnson Snr has since backed his son's Brexit plans.

He previously told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the war in Ukraine had shaken his belief in the EU and demonstrates that Brexit was "probably a good idea".

Mr Johnson told Nick Europe needed to "pull its socks up" and said the fact the UK had severed ties with the bloc meant Boris Johnson could "lead from the front".

"I say to myself, in this particular case, Brexit was probably a good idea, because Boris has been able to lead from the front here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C

Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

With the cost of living crisis ramping up Dean Dunham gave his LBC Views

LBC Views: Cost of living crisis is the new frontline for scammers

Nicola Sturgeon at Queen St station when Scotrail become nationalised

Fury as more than 700 rail journeys a DAY are slashed by Scotrail

Hampshire Constabulary has one of the highest crime rates in England and Wales

Murder detectives still working from home despite higher crime rates

Sadiq Khan has launched a consultation on plans to expand London's Ulez to cover the entire of the city

London drivers face fresh hit as Khan launches plans to expand Ulez to whole of city

Stanley, Doncaster and Milton Keynes are among the cities

Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame

The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map

New Tube map unveiled as Elizabeth line added

Vieira kicked out at a fan during a pitch invasion at Everton

Four arrests as fans invade Everton pitch in shameful end to Crystal Palace game

Nancy Pelosi has issued a warning about the Northern Ireland protocol

Nancy Pelosi threatens to block US/UK trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

Sue Gray's full Partygate report is expected to be published next week

Sue Gray 'ready to name and shame key Partygate players' and may publish photos of events

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda
Burkina Faso in West Africa

UN warns of 18 million facing severe hunger in region of Africa
A police car at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Nore, Norway

At least three injured in ‘family-related’ stabbing attack near Oslo
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka closes schools and limits work amid fuel shortage

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

Australia set to go to the polls in expected close election

California fire

Man jailed for 24 years over wildfire that killed 12 condors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police